Logo for Haomen Aluminum

Highlighting Leading Chinese Suppliers Driving Innovation in Architectural, Industrial, and Automotive Aluminum Profile Solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shandong, China – July 30, 2026 – The global aluminum extrusion market, valued at USD 94.8 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 230.2 billion by 2035, according to Orion Market Research. China accounts for a significant share, with aluminum extrusion market valued at USD 25.5 billion in 2024 and a projected CAGR of 9.6% through 2035. As demand grows across construction, automotive, solar, and industrial sectors, buyers increasingly seek reliable suppliers with proven capabilities. Below are five Chinese manufacturers recognized for quality, scale, and specialization in extruded aluminum profiles.1. Shandong Haomen Import & Export Co., Ltd. ( Haomen Aluminum Shandong Haomen Import & Export Co., Ltd., established in 2004 and operating under the brand Haomen Aluminum, is headquartered in Luozhuang District, Linyi City, Shandong Province. The company integrates research, development, design, production, and sales of aluminum alloy architectural profiles and industrial materials. Its manufacturing facility covers 270,000 square meters with an annual production capacity of 10,000 tons. The company employs approximately 1,500 workers, including a research and development team of 35 engineers. Haomen Aluminum has obtained IATF 16949:2016, ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001 system certifications. In 2019, the Shandong Provincial Technology Research Center was established within the company, and cooperative relationships have been formed with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shandong University, and Beijing Research Institute of Nonferrous Metals. The company's product portfolio includes Door & Window Architectural Aluminum Profile , including sliding doors (model HM-U003/HM-U004) and sliding windows (model HM-U001/HM-U002) made from 6063-T5 Architectural Aluminum Profile, supporting green building certifications such as LEED and 3-Star Green Building. Available surface treatments include mill finish, powder coated, anodizing, and wood grain transfer. These products are suitable for coastal, plateau, and rainy regions and are intended for the global high-end construction industry.Website: www.haomenly.com 2. Guangdong Xingfa Aluminium Co., Ltd.Guangdong Xingfa Aluminium Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese aluminum profile manufacturer founded in 1984, headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong. According to industry rankings, Xingfa is consistently listed among the top aluminum profile producers in China (2024-2026). The company specializes in architectural aluminum profiles for doors, windows, and curtain walls. Xingfa operates multiple production bases with an annual output exceeding 400,000 tons and holds numerous patents in aluminum alloy technology. Its products comply with GB/T 5237 national standards and are exported to over 30 countries. Xingfa is known for its strong R&D capabilities and extensive distribution network, making it a preferred supplier for large-scale construction projects.3. Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Co., Ltd.Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Co., Ltd., established in 1992 and based in Foshan, Guangdong, is another major player in the aluminum extrusion industry. Fenglu is recognized as one of the top aluminum profile manufacturers in China (2024-2026 ranking). The company focuses on architectural and industrial aluminum profiles, including powder coated, anodized, electrophoretic, and wood grain finishes. Fenglu has an annual production capacity of over 200,000 tons and operates state-of-the-art extrusion lines. Its products are widely used in residential and commercial building systems, and the company has secured certifications including ISO9001 and ISO14001. Fenglu exports to markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.4. Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Co., Ltd.Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Co., Ltd., headquartered in Longkou, Shandong, is a subsidiary of Nanshan Group, one of China's largest aluminum conglomerates. The company operates an integrated production chain from alumina smelting to deep processing of aluminum profiles. Nanshan Aluminum supplies a broad range of extruded products for construction, transportation, and industrial applications. Its annual extrusion capacity exceeds 500,000 tons, supported by advanced European extrusion presses and surface treatment lines. The company has obtained IATF 16949 certification and supplies to automotive OEMs. Nanshan is known for its scale, consistent quality, and strong presence in both domestic and international markets.5. Shandong Huajian Aluminum Group Co., Ltd.Shandong Huajian Aluminum Group Co., Ltd., based in Liaocheng, Shandong, is a comprehensive aluminum profile manufacturer established in 2004. The company specializes in aluminum profiles for doors, windows, curtain walls, and industrial applications. Huajian Aluminum operates multiple production bases with an annual output of approximately 150,000 tons. It holds certifications such as ISO9001, ISO14001, and national safety approvals (GB/T 5237). The company exports to over 40 countries and territories, including the United States, Canada, and Australia. Huajian is recognized for its competitive pricing, reliable delivery, and flexibility in customizing profiles to client specifications.Market Impact and OutlookThe five manufacturers highlighted above represent a cross-section of China’s aluminum extrusion capabilities, from specialized mid-size producers like Haomen Aluminum to large-scale integrated groups like Nanshan. As the global construction and automotive sectors continue to adopt lightweight, high-strength aluminum solutions, Chinese producers are expected to maintain a dominant role. China's export of 'Aluminium Structures' (HS 7610), including profiles and window/door frames, totaled USD 5.55 billion in 2024, representing 30.5% of global exports, according to OEC. Asia Pacific dominated the aluminum extrusion market in 2025 with a 71.7% revenue share, driven primarily by construction and automotive demand in China (Grand View Research).Buyers evaluating suppliers should consider factors such as production scale, certification (e.g., IATF 16949 for automotive), surface treatment options, and track record in global projects. For inquiries or collaboration opportunities, contact Haomen Aluminum at the website provided above.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.