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The Business Research Company's Catheters Market Report Examines Leading Companies And Growth Opportunities

Expected to grow to $56.38 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Overview of the Catheters Market Growth and Potential

The catheters market has witnessed swift expansion in recent years, reflecting growing medical needs and technological progress. As healthcare advances and treatment methods evolve, this market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by multiple factors influencing demand and innovation. Let’s delve into the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and significant developments shaping this sector.

Current Status and Future Growth of the Catheters Market

The catheters market is projected to increase from $33.8 billion in 2025 to $37.43 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This historical growth has been fueled by a rise in chronic diseases, higher hospitalization rates, greater numbers of cardiovascular and urology procedures, expanded clinical care access, and more widespread use of disposable medical devices. Looking ahead, the market is set to expand even more rapidly, reaching $56.38 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8%. Factors contributing to this forecast include demand for cutting-edge catheter materials, increased efforts to minimize hospital-acquired infections, wider use of catheters in outpatient and homecare settings, growing popularity of image-guided catheter techniques, and ongoing advancements in catheter design. Noteworthy trends expected to influence this market include the rise of antimicrobial-coated catheters, greater adoption of specialty and multi-lumen devices, the spread of minimally invasive catheter procedures, increased availability of single-use disposable catheters, and a heightened emphasis on patient safety and infection prevention.

Download a free sample of the catheters market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5860&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Catheters and Their Medical Applications

A catheter is a specialized medical tool designed to remove urine or other fluids from the body. Beyond drainage, catheters serve various medical functions such as delivering fluids, medications, or gases directly into the body. Their versatility makes them essential in numerous diagnostic and therapeutic procedures across different healthcare settings.

Cardiovascular Disorders as a Key Market Driver for Catheters

One of the primary forces propelling the catheters market growth is the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiac catheterization, a procedure where a catheter is threaded through blood vessels to the heart for diagnostic purposes, has become more prevalent due to rising cardiovascular health concerns. The growing need for cardiovascular treatment directly boosts catheter demand. For example, in January 2024, the American Heart Association reported an increase in the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular disease in the U.S. to 233.3 per 100,000 people, up 4% from the previous year’s 224.4 per 100,000. Such statistics highlight the escalating burden of cardiovascular disorders, which in turn supports continued growth in the catheter market during the forecast period.

View the full catheters market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catheters-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Regional Breakdown and Growth Patterns in the Catheters Market

In terms of regional market share, North America stood as the largest catheters market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The comprehensive market report covers key geographic segments including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing insights into how these regions contribute to overall market dynamics.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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