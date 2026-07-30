Keolis MHI Runs Summer Heat Campaign to Protect Workforce and Ensure Operational Excellence

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The initiative reinforces the company’s commitment to employee wellbeing, operational excellence and a strong culture of safety across Dubai’s transport sectorDubai, UAE –July 30, 2026 - Keolis MHI has launched its Summer Heat Campaign, reaffirming its commitment to protecting employees, strengthening health, safety and environmental (HSE) standards, and promoting a culture of prevention and preparedness across its operations in Dubai.Running throughout the summer months, the three-month campaign aims to raise awareness of heat-related risks and equip employees with the knowledge and best practices needed to work safely during periods of high temperatures. The initiative reflects Keolis MHI’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding its workforce, ensuring operational continuity and maintaining the highest standards of safety excellence.The campaign promotes a range of practical heat stress prevention measures, including maintaining adequate hydration, minimizing direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, recognizing early symptoms of heat stress, ensuring the safe use of cooling systems and electrical equipment, and adhering to approved workplace health and safety procedures.As part of the campaign, Keolis MHI has implemented a series of employee-focused initiatives designed to strengthen awareness and encourage proactive safety behaviors. These activities include targeted awareness communications, the distribution of fruit baskets to support employee wellbeing, health and safety spot checks across the organization, joint workplace visits involving Safety Champions and HSE teams, as well as leadership engagement visits by Keolis MHI management and the QHSE network.Through these initiatives, Keolis MHI continues to reinforce the importance of personal responsibility, while supporting a healthier and safer working environment for its employees.James Delaney - Deputy Director QHSE at Keolis MHI, said: “At Keolis MHI, safety is the top priority of everything we do. Our Summer Heat Campaign demonstrates our proactive approach to protecting our employees by strengthening awareness, encouraging safe behaviours and ensuring that our teams have the right knowledge and support to work safely in challenging summer conditions. By investing in prevention and wellbeing, we continue to build a resilient workforce and maintain the highest standards of operational excellence.”“The success of our operations depends on the dedication and commitment of our people. This campaign reflects our responsibility to create a workplace where every employee feels valued, protected and empowered to make safety a daily priority. In line with the UAE’s vision for a world-class labour environment, Keolis MHI remains committed to adopting the highest health, safety and environmental standards while delivering safe and reliable transport services for the communities we serve.”The campaign aligns with the UAE’s Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, which represents a key pillar of the country’s labour market framework and reflects its commitment to protecting workers from the risks associated with high temperatures. The policy supports the creation of a safe and sustainable work environment while strengthening the UAE’s position as a global benchmark for occupational health and safety standards.Keolis MHI continues to integrate international best practices with local regulations to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable mobility solutions while prioritising the wellbeing of its workforce.

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