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The Business Research Company's C-Arms Market Insights Highlight Segment Expansion And Market Leadership

Expected to grow to $3.24 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "A closer look at the C-arms market reveals significant growth fueled by advancements in medical imaging technology and expanding healthcare infrastructure worldwide. As surgical and diagnostic procedures increasingly rely on precise imaging, C-arms have become essential tools in multiple medical settings. Here is an overview of current market performance, growth drivers, key segments, and regional trends shaping the future of this industry.

Steady Growth Trajectory Predicted for the C-Arms Market Size

The C-arms market has demonstrated solid expansion in recent years, growing from $2.39 billion in 2025 to an estimated $2.55 billion in 2026. This progression corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Historical growth has been propelled by the rise in surgical procedures, enhancements in hospital infrastructure, increased use of fluoroscopic imaging within orthopedics, broader availability of mobile imaging systems, and technological advancements in detector components.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue its strong upward trend, reaching $3.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%. This anticipated growth is driven by greater adoption of image-guided surgeries, heightened demand for compact and portable imaging devices, growing investments in digital operating rooms, expansion of outpatient surgical centers, and ongoing improvements in imaging software. Key trends expected to influence the market during this period include the integration of AI-assisted imaging systems, increased utilization of mobile C-arms in operating rooms, wider deployment of flat panel detectors, growth in minimally invasive surgical procedures, and a stronger focus on optimizing radiation doses for patient safety.

Understanding C-Arms and Their Medical Applications

C-arms are named after their distinctive C-shaped design, which facilitates radiographic imaging during procedures. These devices play a critical role in fluoroscopic intraoperative imaging, commonly used in emergency care, surgical interventions, and orthopedic treatments. Their versatility allows clinicians to obtain real-time images that improve precision and patient outcomes.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/c-arms-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Boosts Demand for C-Arms

One of the main factors driving the expansion of the C-arms market is the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, which are long-term conditions that often worsen gradually and require ongoing healthcare management. This rise is closely linked to an aging global population. Since C-arms are essential for fluoroscopic imaging during many surgical and orthopedic procedures, a higher number of patients with chronic conditions translates into greater demand for these imaging systems.

For example, in June 2024, the UK's National Health Service reported that 3,615,330 people registered with general practitioners were diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023. This figure represents an 18% increase compared to 3,065,825 cases recorded in 2022. Such statistics highlight the growing need for diagnostic and surgical technologies, further fueling the C-arms market growth.

Regional Overview of the Global C-Arms Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global C-arms market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of cutting-edge medical devices. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth rate, driven by expanding medical facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness about modern imaging technologies. The market analysis covers other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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