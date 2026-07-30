BDM Wealth Management Appointed Corporate Advisor to UK Neobank Lunor Pay

Lunor Pay, the UK neobank founded by Corey Payne, showing its digital banking platform.

Dubai-based capital markets advisory firm to provide structuring and advisory support for the neobank founded by Corey Payne.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDM Wealth Management , a specialist capital markets advisory firm headquartered in Dubai, has been appointed as corporate advisor to Lunor Pay Ltd, a United Kingdom-based neobank founded by Corey Payne. The two firms confirmed the appointment following the signing of a formal advisory agreement.Under the agreement, BDM Wealth Management will provide corporate structuring and advisory services to support Lunor Pay as the neobank prepares for its next stage of growth. The engagement draws on BDM's experience in corporate structuring, documentation and advisory coordination across the financial services sector.Lunor Pay is a digital banking business established to offer app-based banking and payment services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Corey Payne, who leads its product and commercial development.BDM Wealth Management operates from offices in Dubai, with team coverage in London and Norway. The firm advises businesses on corporate structuring and provides related documentation and advisory services. Its work spans a range of company stages, from early-stage businesses through to established companies pursuing more complex corporate objectives.Mark Johnson, Director of International Business Development at BDM Wealth Management, said: "Lunor Pay is a strong example of the kind of business our advisory process is built to support. It has a clear product, a committed founder and a well-defined path for the next stage of its development. We are pleased to be working alongside Corey and his team as their corporate advisor."Corey Payne, founder of Lunor Pay, said: "Bringing in an experienced advisory partner allows me to concentrate on building the product and serving our customers. Having corporate structuring and advisory support handled by a single, experienced team made this an easy decision, and we look forward to working with BDM as we move into our next phase."The appointment reflects a growing trend of financial technology businesses drawing on specialist advisory firms for corporate structuring and strategic support as they scale. Both firms said the working relationship would focus on ensuring Lunor Pay is well positioned for its planned growth.About BDM Wealth ManagementBDM Wealth Management is a specialist capital markets advisory firm headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with team coverage in London and Norway. The firm provides corporate structuring, documentation and advisory services to businesses across a range of sectors and stages of development. BDM Wealth Management is a trading name of Black Duck Consultancy.About Lunor PayLunor Pay Ltd is a United Kingdom-based neobank founded by Corey Payne. The company provides app-based digital banking and payment services designed for consumers and businesses.This announcement is provided for information purposes only. It relates to a corporate advisory appointment between the two firms and does not constitute an offer, invitation or inducement in respect of any product, service or transaction.

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