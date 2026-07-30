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The Business Research Company's Cardiovascular Devices Market Report Provides Insights Into Market Evolution And Growth Prospects

Expected to grow to $100.37 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cardiovascular devices market has witnessed notable growth over recent years and continues to present promising opportunities. Driven by advancements in medical technology and rising health concerns worldwide, this sector is evolving rapidly to meet increasing demand. Let's explore the current market size, key factors fueling expansion, regional trends, and future outlooks within this vital healthcare segment.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Cardiovascular Devices

The cardiovascular devices market has shown strong expansion and is projected to increase from $72.22 billion in 2025 to $76.6 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This positive performance in the past few years is largely due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, a surge in interventional cardiology procedures, advancements in surgical methods, broader availability of cardiac care infrastructure, and a greater use of implantable cardiac devices. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $100.37 billion by 2030, growing at an even faster CAGR of 7.0%. Key drivers for this anticipated growth include the growing demand for structural heart interventions, wider adoption of AI-enabled cardiac diagnostics, increased outpatient cardiovascular treatments, investments in next-generation cardiovascular technologies, and ongoing innovation in biocompatible and intelligent materials. Noteworthy trends shaping this period encompass the growing preference for minimally invasive cardiovascular devices, the rising popularity of transcatheter therapies, enhanced integration of imaging-guided interventions, expansion of remote cardiac monitoring solutions, and a sharp focus on device miniaturization and precision.

Download a free sample of the cardiovascular devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1972&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding the Role of Cardiovascular Devices

Cardiovascular devices play a crucial role in monitoring and managing irregular heart rhythms and other heart-related conditions. These technological solutions help maintain heart function and regulate blood flow, particularly in patients suffering from heart rhythm disorders or weakened cardiac performance.

The Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders as a Market Driver

One of the primary forces propelling the growth of the cardiovascular devices market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. These disorders encompass a broad range of medical issues affecting the heart and blood vessels, such as hypertension, diabetes-related complications, and other circulatory system diseases. Factors like aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and associated chronic conditions contribute to this rise. For example, the American Heart Association reported that in January 2024, the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular diseases in the US climbed to 233.3 per 100,000 people—up 4.0% from the previous year’s 224.4 per 100,000. This growing burden of cardiovascular illnesses directly supports demand for devices that assist heart function and improve patient outcomes, thereby driving market expansion.

View the full cardiovascular devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Increasing Healthcare Spending Strengthens Cardiovascular Devices Market

Another critical element boosting the cardiovascular devices market is rising healthcare expenditure globally. Healthcare spending includes costs related to medical services, hospital care, medications, and public health programs funded by governments, private sectors, and individuals. The growing burden of chronic diseases necessitates long-term, costly treatments, pushing overall healthcare budgets higher. Increased funding enables adoption of cutting-edge technologies, better hospital infrastructure, timely diagnoses, and improved patient care standards—factors that promote wider use of innovative cardiovascular devices. For instance, the UK’s Office for National Statistics noted that in 2023, total healthcare expenditure rose by 5.6% in nominal terms, marking a 0.9% increase from 2022. This trend underlines how enhanced financial resources in healthcare contribute to expanding cardiovascular device utilization.

Regional Dynamics in the Cardiovascular Devices Market

In terms of geography, North America emerged as the largest region for cardiovascular devices in 2025, followed by Western Europe as the second largest market. On the other hand, Africa represented the smallest regional market within the global landscape. The market report further includes other important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East, providing a comprehensive overview of global market trends and regional growth patterns.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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