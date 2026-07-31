California Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as Receiver for Restaurant Business, Case No. 23NWCV00966

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On 06/26/26, the L.A. Superior Court appointed Stephen Donell as Receiver to monitor operations and preserve restaurant assets in Bell Gardens, CA.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, has named Stephen J. Donell of FedReceiver, Inc. as Receiver in the matter of Tandy Nguyen v. Trong Van Ma, et al., Case No. 23NWCV00966.The legal matter centers on operating assets for The Kickin' Crab restaurant located at 7105 Eastern Ave., in Bell Gardens, California. Pursuant to the Court's Order, Mr. Donell was appointed on a limited basis to monitor business activity pending further directive by the Court.Preservation of ongoing commercial operations is a central benefit in business receiverships. A neutral business receiver protects and maintains the value of the revenue stream and physical estate while the underlying dispute is resolved under judicial supervision. Serving as an independent court-appointed receiver in Los Angeles , Mr. Donell provides essential oversight to safeguard the operational stability of the business.About Mr. DonellStephen J. Donell has served as a court-appointed receiver in state and federal courts throughout the United States since 1990, administering hundreds of cases spanning a broad range of asset classes and industries. His experience encompasses real property receiverships involving residential, retail, and commercial assets, as well as business receiverships involving gas stations, restaurants, medical practices, and distribution facilities. He has also served extensively in post-judgment enforcement, partnership disputes, and as a partition referee across California courts.About FedReceiver, Inc.FedReceiver, Inc. is a nationally recognized receivership firm with decades of experience administering complex real estate and business receiverships in state and federal courts across the country. The firm serves as a single-source solution for matters involving distressed real property, business liquidations, judgment enforcement, and government regulatory actions. The professionals at FedReceiver, Inc. are uniquely positioned to deliver specialized solutions to complex legal and asset management matters.

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