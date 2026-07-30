Titan OS Expands Music Offering with 9 Curated XITE Channels Across Key European Markets

Titan OS and Xite

The partnership brings XITE’s curated music video channels to Titan OS-powered TVs in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a new content partnership with XITE, the leading global music video platform, to launch nine free music channels across key European markets.

The channels are now available on Titan OS-powered TVs in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom, including Philips, JVC, Vestel and Sharp models.

The partnership expands Titan OS’s free music entertainment offering with a broad selection of expertly curated music video channels spanning contemporary hits, dance, R&B, local music and classic favourites from previous decades. The line-up is designed to give viewers an easy way to discover music that matches their tastes, mood or occasion directly from the TV screen.

The newly integrated channel lineup includes:

XITE Hits

Your front-row seat to the music videos dominating the charts and shaping popular culture today.

XITE Ultimate Throwback

Time-travel through the decades and relive the unforgettable music videos that defined generations.

XITE 80s Flashback

The era when TV became music's biggest stage, showcasing the boldest sounds and style of the 1980s.

XITE All Out Dance

Mainstage anthems, club-ready remixes, and non-stop energy powering the Electronic and Dance scene.

XITE R&B Classic Jams

A love letter to R&B's golden years, spotlighting the finest hits from the '90s through the 2000s.

XITE Van Eigen Bodem

Homegrown hits and timeless favourites from all your go-to Dutch pop artists, past and present.

XITE Lekker Hollands

The biggest voices in Dutch Levenslied and Volkspop, made for singing along and celebrating together.

XITE Ultimate Throwback / XITE Kerst

Bringing viewers the ultimate throwback hits year-round. Every December, the channel rebrands to XITE Kerst, bringing viewers the biggest Christmas hits of all time.

“Music videos are a natural fit for the television screen, whether viewers are actively discovering new artists or simply looking for the right soundtrack for the moment,” said Anna Campistol, FAST Channels Commercial Lead at Titan OS. “XITE has built a strong reputation for understanding how audiences want to experience music on TV. Bringing its channels to Titan OS strengthens our entertainment offering in three important markets and gives viewers even more high-quality content to enjoy for free.”

“We are delighted to partner with Titan OS and bring the XITE experience to more households across Europe,” said Marius Brok, General Counsel at XITE. “Our goal is to create the best possible music video experience for the big screen, combining expert curation with channels that reflect different genres, generations and local tastes. Titan OS’s growing footprint makes it a strong partner as we continue to expand our reach in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.”

The agreement forms part of Titan OS’s continued expansion of its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) portfolio through partnerships with leading international and regional media companies. By bringing more premium, free-to-view entertainment to the TV home screen, Titan OS helps content partners reach new audiences while creating valuable opportunities for advertisers to connect with engaged viewers across Europe.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalized experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About XITE

XITE is on a mission to share its passion for music videos with the world, inviting people to experience music beyond listening. Headquartered in Amsterdam, XITE reaches 100 million households across North America and Europe via linear networks, connected TV apps, and on-demand streaming.

Music video is a visual language: it shapes how artists tell their stories and how audiences connect with the songs they love. XITE brings that experience to viewers everywhere. Search, like, and skip through our music video library, covering different genres, decades, moods, and themes, or sit back and let our team of music experts curate the perfect channel for you. Either way, it's all true to our motto: See Your Music.

For more information, visit https://xite.com.

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