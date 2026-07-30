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The Business Research Company's Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market Report Examines Industry Trends, Growth Drivers And Future Outlook

Expected to grow to $23.1 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market has witnessed substantial growth recently, driven by advancements in cardiac surgery and rising health challenges. As this sector evolves, it is poised for continued expansion backed by technological advancements and increasing demand for specialized surgical tools. Below is a detailed look at the market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and factors shaping the future of this industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment

The market for cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment has experienced rapid development in recent years. It is projected to increase from $16.59 billion in 2025 to $17.73 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth during the historical period has been primarily fueled by the rising number of open-heart surgeries, the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, wider adoption of cardiopulmonary bypass methods, expansion of cardiac surgery infrastructure in hospitals, and improvements in survival rates following cardiac operations.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $23.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period will be driven by an increase in complex cardiac and lung transplant procedures, heightened demand for enhanced intraoperative safety, the expansion of specialized cardiac surgery centers, better access to advanced cardiac care in emerging economies, and increased investments aimed at improving surgical quality. Key trends shaping the market include a growing need for advanced blood temperature management systems, a greater focus on filtering microemboli to boost patient safety, rising use of disposable CPB accessories, broader application of CPB in intricate cardiac surgeries, and the standardization of CPB tools in surgical protocols.

Understanding Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment and Its Role

Cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) accessory equipment encompasses a range of devices and instruments utilized during cardiac surgeries involving CPB. These tools maintain blood circulation and oxygenation outside the body while the heart is stopped, ensuring continuous blood flow. Key functions of these accessories include regulating the temperature of the blood and filtering out microemboli, thereby safeguarding the patient’s systemic circulation and reducing surgical risks.

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How Rising Respiratory Conditions Propel Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of acute respiratory failure is a significant factor driving growth in the cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market. This condition arises when the respiratory system is unable to perform essential gas exchange functions such as oxygenation and removal of carbon dioxide. Factors contributing to the rise in acute respiratory failure include an aging population, the spread of infectious diseases, and certain medical procedures. CPB accessory equipment meets the growing demand for advanced respiratory support by offering comprehensive management of oxygenation and ventilation in intensive care units and hospitals, effectively stabilizing patients facing severe respiratory distress.

Real-world data illustrates this trend; for example, in April 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported 361 deaths caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in 2023, compared to 241 in 2022. This increase highlights the growing challenges related to respiratory conditions, underlining the expanding need for cardiopulmonary bypass accessory devices.

Regional Analysis of the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Accessory Equipment Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment market. The market landscape includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions presents unique opportunities and challenges that influence the overall market dynamics and growth trajectory.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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