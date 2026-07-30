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The Business Research Company's Cardiac Valve Market Analysis Highlights Growth To $24.01 Billion By 2030 At 14% CAGR

• Expected to grow to $24.02 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cardiac valve market has become an increasingly important segment within cardiovascular healthcare, driven by advancements in medical technology and a rising demand for effective heart disease treatments. Understanding the market's current size, growth trajectory, and the key factors influencing this expansion provides valuable insight into its future potential.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Cardiac Valve Market Through 2026

The cardiac valve market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with its size expected to increase from $12.41 billion in 2025 to $14.24 billion in 2026. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The gains achieved during the historical period can be linked to a higher prevalence of valvular heart diseases, the expansion of cardiac surgery programs, increased use of mechanical heart valves, improvements in surgical valve technologies, and better access to cardiac care centers.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7753&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Future Outlook and Anticipated Expansion in the Cardiac Valve Market

Looking ahead, the cardiac valve market is projected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching a value of $24.02 billion by 2030. This growth corresponds to a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this upward trend include growing demand for transcatheter valve interventions, heightened attention toward cardiac care for elderly populations, the development of hybrid cardiac procedures, increased investment in cutting-edge valve technologies, and the rising adoption of patient-specific valve solutions. Notable trends expected to shape the market include a surge in transcatheter valve procedures, a preference for bioprosthetic heart valves, an emphasis on minimally invasive valve replacements, the advancement of sophisticated valve repair methods, and a focus on improving valve durability and performance.

Understanding the Role and Importance of Cardiac Valves

Cardiac valves are implantable devices designed to ensure blood flows in a single direction through the heart and into the major arteries. These artificial valves replace damaged natural valves that have ceased functioning properly due to disease or injury. Their primary role is to maintain unidirectional blood circulation within the heart, which is essential for proper cardiovascular function and overall health.

View the full cardiac valve market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-valve-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Cardiac Valve Market

One of the main drivers behind the cardiac valve market’s expansion is the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases globally. Factors such as smoking, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and other conditions that impose stress on the heart and vessels contribute to the rising prevalence of these diseases. The buildup of fatty plaques in the arteries remains the leading cause of coronary artery disease, which in turn elevates the need for effective valve treatments. For example, data from October 2024 released by the Centers for Disease Control (a US government agency) highlights that in 2023, approximately 919,032 individuals died from cardiovascular disease, representing one in every three deaths. This high mortality rate accentuates the growing demand for cardiac valves to address heart valve disorders.

Geographical Analysis of the Cardiac Valve Market Share

In 2025, North America held the dominant position as the largest regional market for cardiac valves. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The overall market analysis includes key territories such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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