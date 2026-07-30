Premier League Renews Digital Ticketing Partnership with Seativo for 2026/27 Season Following Successful 2025/26 Pilot

The Premier League has today announced the renewal of its official digital ticketing partnership with Seativo (seativo.co.uk) for the 2026/27 season.

Seativo exceeded our expectations during the 2025/26 pilot. Their technology performed at scale and was well-received by fans and clubs alike.” — Spokesperson for the Premier League

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Premier League has today announced the renewal of its official digital ticketing partnership with Seativo (seativo.co.uk) for the 2026/27 season, following a successful 2025/26 pilot program.The renewal follows a comprehensive review of the 2025/26 season pilot, during which Seativo delivered the Premier League's first AI-powered anti-scalping and fan engagement platform. The technology successfully detected and blocked over 47,000 bot attempts during the 2025/26 season, ensuring that tickets reached genuine supporters.The partnership was originally established in August 2025, when Seativo was selected following a competitive tender process involving 17 technology providers. The initial pilot program was designed to test the effectiveness of blockchain-based ticketing verification and AI-driven anti-scalping measures.Key Highlights of the 2025/26 Pilot:* 47,000+ bot attempts blocked* 99.7% ticket authenticity rate* 98% fan satisfaction rating (based on post-match surveys)* Successful integration with all 20 Premier League club ticketing APIsWhat the 2026/27 Renewal Includes:* Expanded Ticket Allocation: Increased from 5–10% to 12–15% of away allocations* New Mobile Features: Enhanced digital matchday experience, including in-app food and beverage ordering* Loyalty Integration: Seamless integration with club loyalty programmes* Extended Confidentiality: The partnership remains under a non-disclosure agreement until the full public launch in 2027Seativo Strategic Partners Director Mark Jones commented:"We are incredibly proud to have been renewed by the Premier League following our first season as a partner. The 2025/26 pilot proved that our technology delivers real value to fans, clubs, and the league itself. We're excited to build on that success in the 2026/27 season and continue making the matchday experience fairer and more accessible for everyone."A spokesperson for the Premier League's Digital Partnerships Division added:"Seativo exceeded our expectations during the 2025/26 pilot. Their technology performed at scale and was well-received by fans and clubs alike. We are confident that the renewed partnership will continue to deliver positive outcomes for the Premier League and its supporters."The partnership is currently in its confidential phase and remains subject to the original non-disclosure agreement signed in July 2025. For further information, please contact Seativo's customer support team via their website at seativo.co.uk.About Seativo Seativo is a UK-based technology company specialising in digital ticketing solutions for the sports and entertainment industries. Founded in 2023, the company is backed by leading investors and is at the forefront of blockchain-based ticketing innovation.Media Contact: Press Office – Seativo: help@seativo.co.uk

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