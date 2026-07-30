The August Meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is Canceled
July 28, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE
OPEN MEETING
Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the August meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles has been canceled.
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La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.
Director of Legal Services
Executive Secretary to the Board
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