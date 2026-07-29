Campbell County Captain Completes FBI Training Open to Fewer Than 1% of Officers

Campbell County Police Captain Christopher J. Lauer II graduated June 18 from the 298th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, a program open to fewer than one percent of law enforcement officers nationwide.

Captain Lauer has served Campbell County since 2010, when he began his career at the Campbell County Detention Center. He joined the Campbell County Police Department in 2013 and currently serves as Bureau of Operations Commander.

The FBI National Academy is one of the most respected professional development programs in law enforcement. Attendance is by invitation only and is reserved for experienced law enforcement leaders who have demonstrated outstanding service and leadership throughout their careers. Session 298 included 255 graduates from 46 states, the District of Columbia, 26 countries, five military organizations, and four federal civilian organizations.

Captain Lauer is the eighth member of the Campbell County Police Department to complete the program.

“We are extremely proud of Captain Lauer and of the other members of the department who have attended the FBI National Academy in the past,” Campbell County Police Chief Craig Sorrell said. “We are committed to developing exceptional leaders, and participation in the National Academy is one of the important opportunities we provide to help our command-level officers grow professionally and better serve our community.”

Over the course of the Academy’s rigorous 10-week program, Captain Lauer completed advanced training in leadership, communication, wellness, physical fitness, and contemporary law enforcement practices. He also earned a Graduate Certificate in Executive Leadership through the University of Virginia. Late in the session, he completed the Yellow Brick Road, the Academy’s signature 6.1-mile endurance and obstacle course, in 58 minutes, 49 seconds.

“The National Academy reinforced that effective leadership begins with holistic wellness. As leaders, we must intentionally support our officers’ mental, physical, social, and spiritual well-being so they can thrive personally, enjoy long and successful careers, and provide the highest level of service to our community,” Captain Lauer said. “I also developed relationships with other law enforcement leaders from around the country, which will foster collaboration, the exchange of ideas, and mutual support for our agency and community.”

Captain Lauer is also the Blue Team Leader for Northern Kentucky SWAT. Since joining the team in 2015, he has earned the respect of fellow officers through his professionalism, integrity, commitment to training, and servant leadership. He has received the King Leonidas Award three times, an honor given to the top Northern Kentucky SWAT officer for physical fitness, marksmanship, and academics.

























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Photos attached (3):

20260618_Lauer_FBI_National_Academy_Graduation.jpg: Captain Lauer receives his certificate from FBI Director Kash Patel during the graduation ceremony for the 298th Session of the FBI National Academy on June 18, 2026. (Photo courtesy of the FBI)





20260618_Lauer_FBI_National_Academy_Yellow_Brick_Road.jpg: Captain Lauer, center, holds the yellow brick awarded for completing the Yellow Brick Road, the Academy's 6.1-mile endurance and obstacle course. He finished in 58 minutes, 49 seconds.

20260618_Lauer_FBI_National_Academy_Portrait.jpg: Campbell County Police Captain Christopher J. Lauer II at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. (Photo courtesy of the FBI)

News Contact: Justin Otto

Assistant County Administrator – Public Information Officer

Campbell County Fiscal Court

859.547.1806

jotto@campbellcountyky.gov





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