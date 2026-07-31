FinregE Introduces Strategic Framework to Bridge the “Execution Gap” in Preparation for 2026 FCA Cryptoasset Regime

Rohini Gupta, CEO, FinregE

FinregE launches strategic framework to help digital asset firms bridge the "Execution Gap" and prepare for the 2026 FCA Cryptoasset Regime.

The sheer volume of the FCA's policy statements can create a paralysis of analysis for even the most sophisticated firms.” — Rohini Gupta, CEO, FinregE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinregE , The End-to-End Regulatory Operating System ( FinregE ROS ), is urging digital asset firms to fundamentally change how they prepare for the UK's regulatory landscape. To achieve this, the company has introduced a strategic framework to bridge the widening “Execution Gap” ahead of the 2026 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Cryptoasset Regime.In a newly released blueprint, "Analysing the FCA Cryptoasset Regime 2026: The Way Forward," FinregE argues that the industry is currently operating under a dangerous illusion of preparedness by confusing regulatory awareness with regulatory readiness.The framework, authored by Rohini Gupta, CEO of FinregE, asserts that while the 2027 implementation deadline may appear distant, the structural and technical transformations required are so profound that firms starting now are already in a race against time. The report warns that simply reading policy statements is insufficient as the new regime demands a total operational overhaul, particularly concerning the shift toward the FCA’s Consumer Duty and a new, crypto-specific standard for operational resilience.“Under this new regime, the FCA is moving from testing products to testing entire customer journeys, requiring firms to prove that clients actually comprehend volatility and custody risks,” Gupta notes. “Simultaneously, operational resilience has evolved into a technical control challenge.”FinregE’s framework mandates that firms move beyond paper compliance to simulate "severe but plausible" scenarios, such as validator slashing, smart contract exploits and Oracle manipulation, to demonstrate that their technical architecture can withstand systemic market stress.This urgency extends to global enterprises for whom UK market access is no longer a mere licensing hurdle but a critical structural decision. With the FCA’s preference for UK-based legal entities, international firms face a complex choice regarding governance, branch models and supervisory access, which are decisions that must be made now to avoid being locked out of one of the world's most significant financial hubs.To navigate these complexities, FinregE’s strategic framework provides a rigorous five-step path to readiness. The process begins with a granular mapping of the regulatory perimeter to eliminate "blind spots" in staking and custody operations, followed by the creation of a systematic obligation inventory to replace manual tracking. Firms are then guided to map these obligations directly to internal governance and human owners, execute a deep-dive operational gap analysis and, finally, develop a roadmap organised by regulatory dependency rather than a simple calendar.The complexity of the 2026 regime creates a high risk of "analysis paralysis," where firms spend more time interpreting documents than implementing controls. This operational friction is the specific challenge FinregE ROS was engineered to solve."The sheer volume of the FCA's policy statements can create a paralysis of analysis for even the most sophisticated firms," Gupta adds. "FinregE ROS was designed to break that cycle. We don't just notify you that a rule has changed, we provide the infrastructure to convert that regulatory noise into actionable intelligence. By allowing firms to assign clear ownership, link obligations directly to controls and build an auditable record of their compliance journey, we transform a daunting regulatory burden into a strategic operational advantage."𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗘FinregE is the company behind The End-to-End Regulatory Operating System (FinregE ROS), a critical infrastructure designed to operationalise compliance for highly regulated industries. While traditional RegTech focuses on niche reporting, FinregE ROS addresses fragmented data, the root cause of compliance failure, by providing a unified, AI-native operating system.Founded in 2018 by experienced compliance and tech visionaries, and supported by strategic investment from Moody’s Corporation, FinregE combines deep domain expertise with advanced machine learning. FinregE ROS is Powered by AI RIG (the AI-native Regulatory Insights Generator), providing the regulatory intelligence for the award-winning integrated suite of capabilities: Horizon, Library, Map, Governance, Assurance, Action and Workflows.FinregE ROS currently analyses more than three million regulatory data points from over 2,000 sources across 160+ jurisdictions. This allows clients, ranging from global financial services firms and corporates to influential regulators, to maintain a real-time, holistic view of their regulatory obligations.By evolving the conversation from AI as a tool to AI as infrastructure, FinregE ensures that organisations can navigate the most complex regulatory landscapes with Clarity, Control and Confidence. This commitment to excellence and innovation earned FinregE a place in the prestigious RegTech100 2026 and the RegTech Company of the Year 2026 accolade in the FinTech Awards London.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 & 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:

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