Rep. Vaughan applauds $5.5 million state investment for museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville, commended the Memphis Art Museum, one of the largest art museums in the South, for securing $5.5 million in state funding to support construction of its new riverfront campus. The transformational cultural project is expected to expand public access to the arts while boosting tourism and economic development across West Tennessee.



Filed by Rep. Vaughan and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly as part of the state’s 2026-27 budget, the funding will support completion of the museum’s new home. The appropriation builds on the Volunteer State’s continued investment in the project, bringing Tennessee’s total support to $12.5 million.

“The Memphis Art Museum is more than a place to display artwork. It is a lasting investment in education, tourism and the cultural heritage of our state,” said Vaughan. “This funding demonstrates Tennessee’s commitment to preserving one of our state’s premier arts institutions while creating a destination that will inspire future generations to live, work and play in this historic city, serving the people of Memphis for decades to come.”



Scheduled to open on Dec. 6, the new attraction was designed to showcase the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art’s permanent collection of more than 9,000 works spanning nearly 5,000 years of history.

The new 123,500-square-foot facility will feature 50% more gallery space, a 50,000-square-foot rooftop sculpture garden, a 10,000-square-foot community courtyard, a riverfront restaurant with a view of the Mississippi River and expanded free public gathering space. The Memphis Art Museum will continue offering free admission to all Shelby County residents.



Founded more than a century ago, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is one of the South’s premier cultural institutions. The new riverfront campus will significantly expand educational programming, community engagement and public access while establishing a new cultural landmark for Memphis and Tennessee.



Rep. Kevin Vaughan represents District 95, which includes part of Shelby County.

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