Rep. Leatherwood encourages Shelby County residents to take advantage of Tennessee’s sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Tom Leatherwood, R-Arlington, is encouraging Shelby County residents to take advantage of the Volunteer State’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, providing families an opportunity to save on essential school-related purchases before the new academic year.

Designated by the Tennessee General Assembly, the state’s annual tax-free weekend begins Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m.



During the tax-free weekend, qualifying clothing, school supplies, computers and tablets may be purchased free of state sales tax. Items sold online are also eligible. Tax-exempt items purchased must be for personal use and not for business or trade purposes.



“Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is another example of how responsible fiscal stewardship benefits hardworking families,” said Leatherwood. “As students prepare to return to the classroom, this tax relief helps parents save on essential back-to-school purchases while keeping more of their hard-earned dollars where they belong.”



Tax-exempt items include:

• General apparel with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

• School and art supplies priced at $100 or less per item, including backpacks, binders, crayons, paper, pencils, clay, paints and drawing pads

• Computers and tablets for personal use priced at $1,500 or less

Since 2012, Tennessee’s Republican supermajority has provided more than $5.2 billion in tax relief to citizens. The Volunteer State collects zero income tax and consistently ranks as one of the most fiscally responsible and lowest-taxed states in the nation.

For more information on the state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend, including lists of exempt and non-exempt items, visit TnTaxHoliday.com.



Rep. Tom Leatherwood represents District 99, which includes part of Shelby County.

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