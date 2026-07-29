Rep. Mark Cochran announces $988K in grants for local volunteer fire departments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Mark Cochran, R-Englewood, today announced that $988,685 in grant funding has been awarded to 18 volunteer fire departments in McMinn and Monroe counties.

The funds were awarded through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant (VFEAT) program, administered by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI).

“Our communities rely on the incredible and selfless service of volunteer firefighters,” said Cochran. “I strongly supported this vital funding on the House Finance Committee to help ensure fire departments in McMinn and Monroe counties have the equipment they need to respond safely and effectively to emergencies. I’m grateful for their hard work in successfully securing these grants.”

This vital grant program helps departments purchase critical firefighting equipment that improves emergency response and enhances firefighter safety. The VFEAT program was created in 2019 through legislation approved by the General Assembly.

Local grants include:

McMinn County

Calhoun Rural Fire Department: $64,500.00

City of Etowah Fire Department: $47,200.00

Claxton Community Volunteer Emergency Services: $72,508.00

Clearwater Volunteer Fire Department: $53,087.03

Englewood Rural Fire Department: $72,980.00

Etowah Rural Fire Department: $50,080.00

Hillsview Volunteer Fire Department: $52,792.00

Idlewild Fire Department: $48,675.00

Athens Rural Fire: $51,779.67

North McMinn Fire and Rescue: $41,036.00

Riceville Volunteer Fire Department: $54,920.00

City of Athens Fire Department: $35,615.00

Monroe County

Coker Creek Volunteer Fire Department: $52,592.00

Conasauga Valley Volunteer Fire Department: $50,815.00

Gudger Community Volunteer Fire Department: $47,608.00

Mt Vernon Volunteer Fire Department: $50,089.00

Rafter Volunteer Fire Department: $51,985.00

Turkey Creek Fire Department: $90,424.00

Volunteer firefighters play a critical role in Tennessee’s emergency response network. A recent survey found that 71% of Tennessee’s fire departments are staffed entirely by volunteers, with an estimated 12,460 of the state’s 21,075 active firefighters serving as volunteers, according to the TDCI.

For more information on the grant process and how to apply during the next application period, visit the TDCI website at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/grant-opportunities.html.

State Rep. Mark Cochran represents District 23 in the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes McMinn and part of Monroe counties.