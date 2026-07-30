Kastar

Exploring Leading Manufacturers Advancing Durable, Decorative, and Sustainable Flooring Applications Across Global Markets

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUANGDONG, China — As the global flooring industry continues its shift toward durable, decorative, and environmentally compliant surfaces, epoxy color sand floor coating has emerged as a preferred solution for industrial workshops, commercial malls, hospital floors, and other high-traffic environments. According to industry research, the global epoxy colored sand floor paint market reached an estimated USD 2.1 billion in 2025, driven by demand for functional aesthetics and long-lasting protection. The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, accounts for 48.90% of the epoxy coatings market, reflecting the country's central role in production and innovation.This article profiles five reputable manufacturers operating in China that deliver high-performance epoxy color sand floor coating solutions. The list includes one leading Chinese OEM/ODM specialist and four globally recognized industrial coatings corporations that maintain significant production and sales operations within the country.1. Kastar Adhesives Technologies Co., Ltd. – Leading Chinese OEM/ODM SpecialistKastar Adhesives Technologies Co., Ltd. is an epoxy color sand floor coating OEM manufacturer and customization factory based in China, founded in 1998. The company operates a 150,000-square-meter production facility with an annual output of 300,000 tons, supported by a team of 28 R&D engineers. Kastar's main product, the Kastar 51 Epoxy Color Sand Floor Coating (model: Kastar 51), is a seamless epoxy flooring solution available in anti-slip and wear-resistant variants. Key technical parameters include a hardness of 6–8 Mohs, wear resistance ≤0.03g/1000r (Taber test), compressive strength ≥80 MPa, and operating temperature range of -20°C to 80°C. The product is suitable for hotel lobbies, shopping malls, exhibition halls, airports, workshops, clean rooms, and commercial spaces.The company provides professional OEM/ODM services, offering customization in color, viscosity, packaging, and formula adjustments. Kastar holds ISO9001, CE, and SGS certifications, and its products comply with EU VOC directives. The factory has three national-level R&D laboratories and a 1,000㎡ CMA-certified sealing material testing laboratory with 16 testing personnel and over 100 instruments. Kastar has partnered with Tsinghua University for joint development and has exported to 69 countries and regions, serving more than 1,000 customers.Website: www.kastarcoating.com 2. Sika AG – Global Construction Chemical Leader with Extensive China OperationsSika AG, headquartered in Switzerland, is a global leader in construction chemicals and a key supplier of high-performance floor coatings. The company’s China division manufactures a wide range of epoxy color sand floor coatings for industrial and commercial applications. Sika's products are known for strong brand recognition, technical support, and compliance with international standards. With multiple production bases in China, Sika offers reliable supply for large-scale projects requiring certified flooring systems.3. BASF SE – Chemical Giant with Master Builders Solutions Epoxy FlooringBASF SE, the German multinational chemical company, provides comprehensive epoxy floor coating systems under its Master Builders Solutions brand. BASF’s product portfolio includes wear-resistant, anti-slip, and color sand floor coatings tailored for heavy-duty environments such as industrial plants and warehouses. The company has a strong R&D presence in China and offers technical support for complex flooring projects, ensuring compliance with global environmental and safety standards.4. PPG Industries – Established U.S. Coatings Supplier with Industrial Flooring OfferingsPPG Industries, an American coatings manufacturer, supplies industrial epoxy color sand floor coatings through its PPG Protective & Marine Coatings division. PPG's products are widely used in commercial and institutional settings in China, where they provide high-gloss or anti-slip finishes. The company's global supply chain and local manufacturing capabilities allow it to serve both domestic and international clients seeking branded, specification-grade flooring materials.5. Sherwin-Williams – Major Coatings Company Offering Durable Epoxy Flooring SystemsSherwin-Williams, headquartered in the United States, is a major player in the protective and marine coatings segment. The company markets epoxy color sand floor coatings under its Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings brand, serving infrastructure, manufacturing, and commercial flooring projects in China. Sherwin-Williams emphasizes product durability, ease of application, and color consistency, backed by a network of distributors and technical service teams across the region.Market Context and OutlookThe global epoxy resin market was valued at USD 12.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.07 billion by 2033, with construction as the fastest-growing application segment (5.9% CAGR). The floor coatings market as a whole was estimated at USD 10.17 billion in 2025, according to Market Research Future, while the niche of epoxy colored sand floor paint reached an estimated USD 2.1 billion. These figures underscore the strong demand for aesthetic and functional flooring solutions, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.Industry observers note that while global brands bring scale and recognized standards, Chinese manufacturers like Kastar offer distinct advantages in customization, direct factory pricing, and production flexibility — factors increasingly valued by international buyers seeking cost-effective epoxy color sand floor coating solutions without compromising on quality or compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.