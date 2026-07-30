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Exploring Reliable Manufacturers Providing Precision Single Barrel Screw Solutions for Extrusion Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 30, 2026— The global single barrel screw market continues to expand as plastic processing manufacturers increasingly seek higher precision, improved wear resistance, and customized extrusion solutions. As a critical component in plastic extrusion and injection molding equipment, high-performance barrel and screw systems play an essential role in improving processing efficiency, product consistency, and equipment service life across industries such as packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer products.Driven by the growing demand for advanced plastic processing machinery, the bimetallic barrel and screw segment continues to gain attention, with manufacturers focusing on enhanced material performance, surface treatment technologies, and long-term operational reliability. Technical specifications such as nitrided case depth of 0.4–0.6mm and surface hardness of 900–1100 HV for 38CrMoAl plasticating screws have become important benchmarks in the industry. Chinese manufacturers have strengthened their position in the global OEM and aftermarket supply chains through integrated production capabilities, flexible customization services, and competitive manufacturing advantages.In 2026, five Chinese single barrel screw manufacturers stand out for their production capacity, engineering expertise, quality management systems, and international market presence. The companies featured in this report represent reliable suppliers serving diverse applications, including film blowing, pipe extrusion, sheet extrusion, profile extrusion, and injection molding. Among them, Zhejiang Guangming Plastics Machinery Co., Ltd. ( Guangyou Screw ) is highlighted as the featured manufacturer, alongside four other established industry players.1. Zhejiang Guangming Plastics Machinery Co., Ltd. (Guangyou Screw)Established in 1992, Zhejiang Guangming Plastics Machinery Co., Ltd. (Guangyou Screw, official website: en.gmscrew.com ) is a multinational manufacturer of high-precision barrels and screws. Headquartered in China, the company operates a 100,000 m² smart facility with over 800 employees and an annual output of 32,000 units. Its R&D team of 25 engineers supports custom designs and OEM production. Guangyou Screw exports to more than 50 countries including the US, Germany, the UK, Italy, Brazil, and India.The company's single screw extruder screw and barrel product line (model Φ20-Φ500) is designed for film blowing, pipe extrusion, sheet extrusion, and profile extrusion. Technical specifications include a nitrided hardness of HV850-1000, nitrided case depth of 0.45-0.7mm, and surface roughness Ra 0.4. Alloy depth for bimetallic versions reaches 0.8-2.0mm.Guangyou Screw holds ISO9001:2015, ISO14001:2015, and ISO45001:2018 certifications, all issued by WIT ASSESSMENT. The ISO9001 scope covers design and manufacturing of orthogonal twin-screw extruders and barrel components. The company offers full OEM service with voltage/logo customization, a monthly capacity of 2,700 units, and a minimum order quantity of 1 unit. Lead time for nitriding single screw and barrel ranges from 40 days (Φ20-Φ90) to over 70 days for larger diameters. Payment terms are 30/70 and delivery is FOB or CIF.Customers include global screw and barrel distributors, extrusion machinery OEMs, and plastic product manufacturers. Case studies report batch orders of 1-50 pieces with 1-5 year service life under high-filler PVC extrusion conditions, emphasizing wear resistance and consistent plasticizing effect.2. Suzhou Fachang Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.Suzhou Fachang Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the production of single and twin screw barrels for extrusion and injection molding applications. The company is recognized for its medium-to-large diameter screw manufacturing capabilities and serves domestic and international clients in pipe, profile, and sheet extrusion sectors.3. Dongguan Huahong Plastic Machinery FactoryDongguan Huahong Plastic Machinery Factory, located in Guangdong province, focuses on cost-effective single barrel screw solutions for injection molding and extrusion. The factory is known for quick turnaround times and flexible customization for small-batch orders, targeting mid-market machinery builders.4. Shanghai Jinhu Extrusion Equipment Co., Ltd.Shanghai Jinhu Extrusion Equipment Co., Ltd. provides single screw barrels primarily for PVC and WPC extrusion applications. The company emphasizes nitriding technology and surface treatment to enhance wear resistance in highly filled polymer processing environments.5. Ningbo Jingjin Machinery Co., Ltd.Ningbo Jingjin Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based manufacturer of precision screw barrels for both extruders and injection molding machines. Its product portfolio includes nitrided and bimetallic single barrel screws, with a focus on the Asian and Middle Eastern aftermarket.Market ImpactAs Chinese manufacturers invest in larger facilities and stricter quality systems, they increasingly compete with European and Japanese suppliers on technical specifications while maintaining cost advantages. The single barrel screw segment is particularly competitive, where nitriding case depth, alloy hardness, and straightness tolerance directly affect extruder efficiency and product life.Closing OutlookFor procurement professionals evaluating single barrel screw suppliers in 2026, the selection criteria extend beyond unit price to include certification coverage, customization lead time, material options, and after-sales warranty. Companies like Guangyou Screw that offer MOQ as low as 1 unit, multiple material grades (38CrMoAl, SKD61, Hastelloy, etc.), and ISO management system certifications are positioned to meet both volume and specialty requirements.

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