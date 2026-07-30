TYPHON Machinery Introduces the New STOMP V900 Compact Tracked Skid Steer Loader for Demanding Job Sites

The STOMP V900 combines a compact footprint with dependable performance, rugged durability, and versatile attachment compatibility. TYPHON STOMP V900 was developed to meet the growing demand for compact, high-performance equipment that can operate efficiently where larger machines cannot. The STOMP V900's compact dimensions, 5.30 ft³ bucket capacity, and travel speed of up to 2.5 mph make it a highly practical solution for demanding, space-restricted jobs. What sets the STOMP V900 apart is its ability to bring commercial-grade capability into a smaller, more agile machine. TYPHON Machinery is committed to providing equipment that meets the needs of modern operators while maintaining strong standards for performance and reliability.

The STOMP V900 is a direct response to what our operators have been asking for — a machine that fits where others can’t, without giving up an ounce of capability.” — Dennis Tan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TYPHON Machinery is proud to launch the TYPHON STOMP V900 , the newest addition to its growing STOMP series of compact skid steer loaders. Designed for construction, landscaping, and agricultural professionals who need serious power in tight spaces, the STOMP V900 combines a compact footprint with dependable performance, rugged durability, and versatile attachment compatibility. Available in three bold color options — Red, Blue, and Yellow — the V900 is engineered to work hard while standing out on the job site.The TYPHON STOMP V900 is developed to meet the growing demand for compact, high-performance equipment that can operate efficiently where larger machines cannot. Built for operators who need maneuverability without sacrificing lifting capability, the 1.4-ton mini skid steer loader features a rated load of 1,014 lbs and a maximum load capacity of 1,102 lbs. Powered by a trusted Kubota D1105 25 HP three-cylinder water-cooled diesel engine, the V900 delivers reliable output for a wide range of applications, including material handling, site preparation, landscaping, and farm work. Its compact dimensions, 5.30 ft³ bucket capacity, and travel speed of up to 2.5 mph make it a highly practical solution for demanding, space-restricted jobs.What sets the STOMP V900 apart is its ability to bring commercial-grade capability into a smaller, more agile machine. As part of TYPHON Machinery’s expanding STOMP lineup, the V900 offers operators another option alongside proven models such as the STOMP V1000 . The machine features a 3-Pump / 3-Valve System and a Dual Auxiliary Hydraulic Output System, allowing seamless compatibility with a wide range of attachments and giving operators the flexibility to adapt the unit for multiple job site tasks.Fully EPA / EU Stage V emission compliant, the V900 also reflects TYPHON’s commitment to combining strong performance with environmental responsibility. With its balance of compact size, lifting power, hydraulic versatility, and dependable diesel performance, the V900 is positioned to appeal to a broad audience of contractors, landscapers, farmers, and equipment buyers seeking practical, hard-working machinery.“The STOMP V900 is a direct response to what our operators have been asking for — a machine that fits where others can’t, without giving up an ounce of capability,” said Dennis Tan, CEO of TYPHON Machinery. “We engineered the V900 to handle the toughest jobs in the tightest spaces, and the versatility it offers across construction, landscaping, and agriculture makes it one of the most well-rounded machines we’ve ever built. This is compact performance, redefined.”The TYPHON STOMP V900 is now available through TYPHON Machinery's U.S. distribution network. Customers may choose warehouse pickup from Commerce, California, or take advantage of free shipping within the mainland United States.About TYPHON MachineryTYPHON Machinery is a leading provider of high-performance heavy equipment, specializing in powerful yet maneuverable solutions for construction, landscaping, and agriculture. Its growing lineup includes mini excavators, skid steer loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, road rollers and scissor lifts designed to deliver efficiency, durability, and value. TYPHON Machinery is committed to providing equipment that meets the needs of modern operators while maintaining strong standards for performance and reliability. For more information, visit typhonmachinery.com.

Powered by a trusted Kubota D1105 25 HP three-cylinder water-cooled diesel engine, the V900 delivers reliable output for a wide range of applications.

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