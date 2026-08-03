Privacy and Discretion Remain Key Drivers of Perth's Off-Market Luxury Property Market

Independent buyer's agency Lobik Advisory explains why many of Perth's premium homes are bought and sold away from public listings, and why advice is essential

One of the biggest misconceptions is that if a property is off-market, it must be a bargain. In reality, the opposite can also be true.” — Ryan Lobik

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some of Perth's most desirable homes never appear on public real estate websites. Instead, they change hands through trusted professional networks, where privacy and discretion often take precedence over public marketing campaigns.According to Perth-based independent buyer's agency Lobik Advisory, this has long been a defining characteristic of Perth's prestige property market , where many buyers and sellers value discretion throughout the purchasing process."For many sellers, privacy is just as important as achieving a strong sale price," said Rhyanna Van Leeuwarden, Partner at Lobik Advisory"They may not want photographs of their home, valuable collections or personal lifestyle shared online, nor the disruption that comes with public inspections. Instead, they prefer qualified buyers to be introduced quietly through trusted professional relationships."While buying off-market can provide access to exceptional properties that never reach the public market, Lobik Advisory says buyers should not assume a private sale automatically represents a better opportunity."One of the biggest misconceptions is that if a property is off-market, it must be a bargain. In reality, the opposite can also be true," said Ryan Lobik, Principal Buyer's Agent at Lobik Advisory. "'Off-market' simply describes how a property is marketed, it doesn't guarantee quality or value."As an independent buyer's agency representing purchasers exclusively, Lobik Advisory does not sell property or accept commissions from vendors or developers. This independence allows the firm to assess every opportunity objectively, considering not only whether a property suits the client's lifestyle and long-term goals , but also whether it represents a sound purchase.The firm says this approach is particularly valuable when acquiring luxury apartments and prestige homes across Perth's western suburbs, where private opportunities are often sourced through established professional relationships rather than public advertising.For more information about Lobik Advisory, visit www.lobikadvisory.com About Lobik AdvisoryLobik Advisory is a boutique independent buyer's agency based in Perth, specialising in the acquisition of premium residential property across Perth's prestigious western suburbs. The firm helps local, interstate and international clients acquire exceptional homes through independent advice, meticulous due diligence and deep local market knowledge.

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