Red Sift launches new email defense integrations for Claude and ChatGPT

Red Sift Radar Lite integration with Chat GPT and Claude

New native integrations bring Red Sift Radar Lite's domain analysis into Claude and ChatGPT, as AI cuts the cost of running a phishing campaign by 95%.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Sift, the company making the internet fundamentally safer, today launched native Claude and ChatGPT integrations for Radar Lite , letting security teams run a domain assessment and read the results inside the large language model (LLM) they already use.The economics of attack have flipped. Attackers now use LLMs to cut the cost of spam and phishing campaigns by 95%, according to Gartner. Phishing was already the cheapest way in, and it remains the most common cyberattack worldwide. Verizon's 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report found threat actors used AI across 15 different techniques in the average attack. What costs a spammer roughly $1,500 to launch can cost a business close to $1 million to clean up when the response is slow.“Attackers adopted AI faster than most defenders, and the cost gap is the whole story,” said Rahul Powar, Co-founder and CEO at Red Sift. “When launching a phishing campaign costs almost nothing, getting the fundamentals right is the cheapest defense you have. Radar Lite is a free, simplified preview of what our broader platform can do: a quick check that your DNS and email security posture is where it should be for today's threats — and now it runs inside Claude or ChatGPT, so the first step takes minutes instead of becoming a project”.Prompting is already familiar to most teams. Ask Claude or ChatGPT about the DMARC policy on a given domain and you get a direct answer, with the checks running in Radar Lite behind it. Teams that would rather work in a browser can run the same assessment on redsift.com and get the same findings. Either way, the summary explains what is wrong, why it matters and what to fix first, without a dozen open tabs.Security engineers and analysts get quick setup and faster answers, and can pass what they find to stakeholders without translating it first. Security leaders get AI working inside the stack they already own. Business leaders get the same picture without their team burning hours to produce it.Radar Lite integrations are available now. It is free, assesses any domain, and benchmarks that domain against its industry peers. To connect natively to Claude and ChatGPT, read through Red Sift’s quick connection guide.About Red SiftRed Sift is the company making the internet fundamentally safer. Trusted by 1,200+ teams around the world, Red Sift makes it simple to deploy proactive security across email, web and PKI. Red Sift's cloud-based applications make it easy to embrace the protocols that keep the internet safe – like DMARC & TLS – while protecting known protocol gaps, stopping configuration drift and using AI to scale. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco, a trusted partner for Microsoft, and is the recommended certificate monitoring service of Let's Encrypt. Backed by some of the best venture investors in the business. Learn more and get started for free at www.redsift.com

Introducing Radar Lite native integration for Claude & ChatGPT

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