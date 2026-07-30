KAS Energy Brings Subsurface Intelligence and Digital Solutions to Venezuela Energy Week

CARACAS, VENEZUELA, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Venezuela advances efforts to increase production, attract investment and maximize the value of its hydrocarbon resources, advanced subsurface technologies will play an increasingly important role in improving asset understanding and supporting capital allocation. Against this backdrop, Mexican energy technology company KAS Energy will participate as Technical Workshop Sponsor at Venezuela Energy Week 2026, highlighting digital and geoscience solutions designed to support exploration, reservoir evaluation and field optimization.

KAS Energy specializes in integrated subsurface solutions for the oil and gas industry, combining seismic interpretation, artificial intelligence, well data analysis, reservoir characterization, static and dynamic modelling, well design and production optimization. Backed by more than 10 years of industry experience and a multidisciplinary team of over 68 geoscience and engineering professionals, the company helps operators transform technical data into actionable insights for upstream decision-making.

The company has participated in more than 120 onshore and offshore projects across Mexico and Latin America, processing and interpreting more than 20,000 km² of 3D seismic data. Its experience includes semi-automated seismic interpretation, geomechanical modelling, reservoir studies and drilling support, including well design, directional drilling and real-time drilling monitoring for 39 wells.

These capabilities align closely with Venezuela’s current upstream priorities, where operators are focused on improving recovery from mature assets, evaluating development opportunities and optimizing investment across complex reservoirs. Technologies that enhance seismic interpretation, reservoir modelling and drilling performance can help reduce risk, improve operational efficiency and support more effective field development strategies.

With one of the world’s largest hydrocarbon resource bases and renewed interest from international operators and investors, Venezuela Energy Week 2026 – taking place from October 26-29 in Caracas – will bring together government representatives, PDVSA, operators, service companies, technology providers and investors to examine the partnerships and solutions shaping the country’s energy future.

As Technical Workshop Sponsor, KAS Energy will contribute expertise on subsurface evaluation, seismic interpretation, reservoir characterization and digital workflows, demonstrating how advanced technical solutions can support smarter exploration and development decisions.

Supporting Venezuela's Earthquake Recovery

Our thoughts are with the people and communities affected by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela. As the country begins the long process of recovery, we encourage members of the global energy community to support relief and reconstruction efforts through the CAF Recovery and Reconstruction Fund for Venezuela, which channels contributions from individuals, companies and organizations to emergency assistance, essential services and long-term rebuilding efforts.

To learn more or make a contribution, please visit the CAF Recovery and Reconstruction Fund for Venezuela.

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