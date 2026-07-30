Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ladarius Price, 35th Fighter Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2026.

As NCOIC of aircrew flight equipment, Price is entrusted with leading AFE Airmen to inspect gear before and after flights, fit equipment to individual aircrew members and ensure all systems comply with technical guidance. Their work directly supports the 51st Fighter Wing's mission by helping provide pilots with reliable equipment every time they take to the skies.

"We maintain life support equipment for pilots," Price said. "We make sure their helmets, harnesses and oxygen regulators are in good working order, and we make sure everything is going to be fine when they fly. We also maintain their contingency equipment, such as parachutes, survival kits and life preservers in the event of an ejection."

The shop’s workload extends beyond daily flight operations. Recently, Price led a wing-directed inventory of approximately $3 million worth of life support equipment spread across multiple locations due to deployments, temporary duty assignments and unit movements.

This effort required the team to verify the location and accountability of every item, ultimately achieving complete accountability while continuing to support flying operations.

Price’s work ethic and willingness to take on responsibilities earned leadership recognition. When the 10-man AFE team was split in two to support the 35th and 36th Fighter Squadrons, Price was personally chosen to lead the AFE shop in the 35th FS due to his performance.

“His performance got him recognized, and leadership trusted that he could come over here and run this shop,” said Tech. Sgt. Darius Clark, 36th Fighter Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment. “I hated to see him leave because he was such a strong performer, but I knew he would excel in this role.”

Despite the increased workload to maintain the same operations tempo with a smaller team, Price says his priority is taking care of the Airmen who make the mission possible.

He also encourages his Airmen to contribute ideas and take ownership of their responsibilities, developing them into confident leaders ready to succeed anywhere they go.

“I want them to feel like leaders themselves,” said Price. “I’m trying to build them up so they can run their own programs and only need an NCO to step in when there’s a bigger issue.”

Clark said that leadership philosophy is one of the qualities that sets Price apart.

“He’s only been a staff sergeant for a couple months, but I’ve already seen him be a mentor to his peers,” said Clark. “He’s always willing to put service before self. Whether it’s a weekend tasking, working late or helping wherever he’s needed, he steps up without hesitation.”

Leaders like Price demonstrate that mission success depends not only on technical expertise, but also on developing the next generation of Airmen. It is that commitment to service, supporting Airmen and strengthening mission readiness that earned Price recognition as Mustang of the Week.