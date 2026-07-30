UNESCO and CJ Group strengthen long-standing partnership for girls' education

UNESCO and CJ Group marked another milestone in their partnership during a meeting between UNESCO Deputy Director-General Åsa Regnér and Dr. Heekyung Jo Min, Executive Vice President and Executive Director of CJ CSV Management, on 30 June 2026 at UNESCO Headquarters. UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Qun Chen also joined the meeting, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership for UNESCO's education priorities.

Since 2014, the partnership has supported UNESCO's efforts to expand educational opportunities for girls and young women, particularly those living in vulnerable and marginalized communities. Through the UNESCO Malala Fund for Girls' Right to Education, it has helped advance girls’ and women’s education and empowerment, while addressing harmful gender norms and strengthening education systems across many countries.

On this occasion, Ms Åsa Regnér and Dr. Jo Min signed a new agreement to support the continuation and expansion of UNESCO's programmes promoting girls' education.