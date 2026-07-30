Lesotho Turns Regional Commitments into Action with New Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Sport

Lesotho has taken a significant step towards strengthening quality physical education and developing a skilled sports workforce with the launch of the Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Sport at the National University of Lesotho (NUL). The new programme translates regional commitments made through a UNESCO-supported initiative into concrete national action that will benefit learners, educators and communities across the country.

The programme, housed within the University's Faculty of Education, is one of the first tangible outcomes of the AUSC Region 5 Sub-Regional Forum on Quality Physical Education (QPE), convened by UNESCO and the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 in October 2025. The Forum culminated in the adoption of the Thaba-Bosiu Declaration, through which Member States committed to strengthening teacher preparation, reforming physical education curricula, promoting inclusive participation, enhancing institutional partnerships and investing in human resource development.

The official launch was officiated by the Hon. Stephen Mputi, Minister of Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, alongside Deputy Principal Secretary Refiloe Kepa from the Ministry of Education and Training and the Vice Chancellor of the National University of Lesotho, Professor Isaac Olusola Fajana.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Mputi described the programme as an important investment in a higher education system that responds to Lesotho's development priorities.