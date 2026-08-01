Traveland’s 40g A-Nap Air Travel Pillow Reaches 400 Backers in 1 Days on Kickstarter

A-Nap Air combines proven 360° wraparound support with an ultra-light, palm-sized design made for flights, road trips and everyday travel.

The palm-sized model retains 360° wraparound support and adds four-vent airflow, following an original campaign supported by 2,300+ backers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traveland has launched A-Nap Air on Kickstarter, introducing the latest model in its A-Nap travel pillow line. The campaign received support from more than 400 backers within its first day.The launch follows the original A-Nap Kickstarter campaign, which was supported by more than 2,300 backers. A-Nap Air retains the wraparound structure of the original model while introducing changes to its weight, packed dimensions, ventilation and fit-adjustment system.A-Nap Air weighs approximately 40g and folds to approximately 5 × 2.5 × 9cm. The compact dimensions allow the deflated pillow to be stored in its included storage bag between uses.The pillow uses a wraparound construction that provides contact around the front, sides and back of the neck. Two inflatable chambers are positioned beneath the chin and jaw area to provide additional front support when resting in an upright position.A removable elastic locking strap is located at the rear of the pillow and can be fitted around compatible seat backs. The strap is intended to help stabilise the pillow on airplane, train, bus, car and office seats. Its elastic construction allows a degree of movement rather than creating a fully rigid connection between the pillow and the seat.The latest model replaces the original front elastic adjustment lace with a wide hook-and-loop closure. The revised system allows the circumference and fit of the pillow to be adjusted around the neck.A-Nap Air also introduces a triangular ventilation structure with four large airflow openings. The openings are positioned around the pillow to increase airflow during extended use.The inflatable structure is made from a 125gsm soft-touch polyamide and elastane stretch fabric laminated with a 0.08mm TPU layer. The laminated material forms an airtight chamber while remaining lightweight, flexible and foldable.Inflation is completed by opening the valve and adding air by mouth. No separate pump is required. After use, the valve can be opened to release the air before the pillow is folded and placed inside the included storage bag.“Development of A-Nap Air focused on reducing weight and packed size while adding ventilation and a revised adjustment system,” said Kelly, project lead at Traveland. “Feedback from users of the original A-Nap also contributed to the updated design.”A-Nap Air is being offered in three sizes. Kid Size is intended for neck circumferences of approximately 25–33cm, Adult Size for 34–40cm and XL Size for 40–48cm.Black is the initial campaign colour. Green and Blue are listed as stretch-goal colours that may become available if the relevant Kickstarter funding milestones are reached. Backers will select their preferred size and any available colour options through a post-campaign survey.The A-Nap Air Kickstarter campaign is currently live and includes individual, two-pillow and family reward configurations.Kickstarter Campaign:Media Assets:About A-NapA-Nap develops compact travel-comfort products designed to make rest easier while travelling. The original A-Nap travel pillow was supported by more than 2,300 Kickstarter backers. A-Nap Air builds on that design with a lower weight, smaller packed size and improved airflow while retaining its signature 360° support.

A-Nap Air: The 40g Palm-Sized Travel Pillow With 360° Support

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