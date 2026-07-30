GUANGDONG FANSHENG INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS CO.,LTD

Exploring how leading logistics providers are leveraging technology, automation, and global networks to enhance delivery efficiency and customer satisfaction.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangzhou, China, July 30——The global last-mile delivery market continues to expand as e-commerce, cross-border trade, and just-in-time supply chains place greater emphasis on final-stage logistics. According to Grand View Research, the freight forwarding market—which encompasses many last-mile services—was valued at USD 225.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 340.1 billion by 2033. This article profiles ten reputable last-mile delivery service providers that are optimizing the end-to-end logistics experience for businesses worldwide.1. GUANGDONG FANSHENG INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS CO.,LTD Fansheng International Logistics is a first-class international freight forwarding enterprise approved by the Ministry of Commerce, based in Guangzhou, China. Founded in 2015, the company provides integrated supply chain services including international sea freight (FCL/LCL), air freight, express, railway container, dangerous goods transportation, warehousing, and door-to-door DDP delivery. Its last-mile delivery capability is embedded in its full-chain cross-border logistics solutions, covering customs clearance, cargo integration, insurance, certificate handling, and fumigation. The service team handles over 200 monthly shipment orders for more than 500 clients across manufacturing, retail, industrial equipment, e-commerce, and consumer goods. Annual shipment volume ranges from 300 to 3,000 TEUs. Fansheng leverages global agent networks, ERP systems, and shipment tracking tools to provide end-to-end visibility. Website: www.fs-56.cn. 2. DHL Supply Chain & Global ForwardingDHL, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is one of the world's leading logistics companies with a strong last-mile footprint. Its supply chain division offers comprehensive last-mile delivery solutions for B2B and B2C, including same-day, next-day, and time-definite services across 220 countries. DHL's strength lies in its dense network of local depots and advanced route optimization technology, enabling high delivery reliability and real-time tracking. In 2024, DHL was among the top global ocean freight forwarders by container volume, reflecting its integrated multimodal capability.3. UPS (United Parcel Service)UPS operates one of the largest last-mile delivery fleets globally, serving more than 220 countries and territories. Its small package delivery network is backed by a sophisticated sorting infrastructure and a dedicated ground fleet. UPS's last-mile advantages include precise time windows for residential delivery, flexible pickup options, and strong customs brokerage for cross-border shipments. The company invests heavily in automation and electric vehicles to improve efficiency and sustainability in urban delivery.4. FedEx Express & FedEx GroundFedEx offers extensive last-mile delivery solutions through its express and ground networks, covering over 220 countries. FedEx Ground provides day‑certain delivery to every address in the U.S. and Canada, while FedEx Express guarantees time‑definite global shipping. The company's strength in last-mile delivery includes shipment visibility via the FedEx SenseAware platform, along with specialized services for healthcare, e‑commerce, and heavy cargo.5. DPD (Dynamic Parcel Distribution)DPD is a major European last-mile parcel carrier operating in over 80 countries. It is known for its one-hour delivery window predictions and flexible out-of-home delivery options (parcel shops, lockers). DPD's network covers more than 38,000 ParcelShops and Pickup points across Europe. Its predictive ETA and real-time tracking make it a preferred partner for e‑commerce retailers seeking reliable last-mile performance in dense urban areas.6. GLS (General Logistics Systems)GLS is a European parcel service provider with a network spanning over 40 countries. It focuses on affordable and flexible last-mile delivery for businesses of all sizes, offering services such as GLS Express (next‑day), ShopDelivery to parcel shops, and FlexDelivery allowing recipients to choose delivery time and location. GLS's decentralized structure ensures high local responsiveness.7. XPO LogisticsXPO Logistics is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, including last-mile delivery for heavy goods and large items. Its final-mile division specializes in the delivery, installation, and removal of bulky items such as furniture, appliances, and fitness equipment. XPO operates a network of over 200 terminals in North America and Europe, and provides real‑time visibility through its proprietary technology platform.8. Ceva LogisticsCeva Logistics, a subsidiary of CMA CGM Group, offers integrated logistics solutions including last-mile delivery across its global network. Ceva's contract logistics and freight management capabilities enable it to provide customized last-mile services for retail, automotive, and industrial sectors. The company's digital platform, Ceva ClearView, provides end-to-end cargo visibility. Ceva operates more than 1,200 facilities in 190 countries.9. Kuehne + NagelKuehne + Nagel is a top global freight forwarder, handling 4.34 million TEUs in ocean freight in 2024 (Transport Topics). Its last-mile delivery is embedded in its integrated logistics contracts, offering distribution management, warehousing, and final-mile transportation. The company's global network of over 1,300 offices in 100 countries, combined with its KN Industrial Logistics unit, supports time‑critical deliveries for complex supply chains.10. DSV – Global Transport and LogisticsDSV is a Danish transport and logistics company operating in over 80 countries. It provides air, sea, rail, and road freight services, with a strong last-mile component through its DSV Road network. DSV's advantage lies in its ability to combine multimodal transportation with local distribution, offering door‑to‑door solutions for industrial, retail, and perishable goods. The company's parcel and pallet network covers Europe and parts of Asia.As the demand for faster, more transparent last-mile delivery grows, these ten providers demonstrate diverse approaches to optimizing the final leg of the supply chain—from advanced tracking and flexible delivery options to integrated global networks. Businesses evaluating last‑mile partners should consider factors such as geographic coverage, technology integration, special cargo handling, and the ability to provide seamless end‑to‑end visibility.About GUANGDONG FANSHENG INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS CO.,LTDFansheng International Logistics is a first‑class freight forwarding enterprise offering sea, air, rail, express, dangerous goods, and door‑to‑door logistics services. Based in Guangzhou, China, the company supports global B2B clients with a single dedicated account manager, customs clearance, warehousing, and real‑time tracking.

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