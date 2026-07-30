Strategic Communications Campaign Elevates InSolare Energy's Industry Visibility

Full Stack Digital Marketing and Brand Management Company Repositioning of InSolare Energy Limited post the digital PR campaign

Five-month Digital PR engagement generated 80+ media placements, 89.3 million potential audience reach, and executive thought leadership across global markets.

As renewable energy companies scale, strategic communications help build credibility, strengthen stakeholder confidence, and increase industry visibility.” — Arshi Khan, Founder & CEO, Rewired Mavericks Private Limited

NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As competition intensifies across India's renewable energy sector, companies are increasingly adopting strategic communications to strengthen market visibility, executive credibility, and stakeholder engagement.A five-month campaign delivered by Rewired Mavericks for InSolare Energy between October 2025 and February 2026 demonstrates how integrated Digital PR and thought leadership initiatives can support business visibility in a competitive industry.The mandate focused on executive positioning, earned media, thought leadership, and digital storytelling to strengthen InSolare Energy's presence across the renewable energy ecosystem. During the engagement, InSolare Energy achieved a potential audience reach of 89.3 million and secured more than 80 earned media placements across national and industry publications, including India Today, Business Standard, Yahoo Finance, The Week, The Wire, Tribune India, EnergyNews, and Energetica. The campaign also expanded the company's visibility across India, the United States, Germany, Singapore, and the Netherlands.Additional outcomes included executive thought leadership articles published by Saur Energy and SolarQuarter, as well as participation in the Solar Trailblazer Series, where company leadership was featured as a speaker. The campaign also generated more than 465,000 digital impressions, reached up to 800,000 users, attracted over 30,000 website visits, added more than 8,000 LinkedIn followers, and generated thousands of social media engagements during the campaign period.The engagement was designed to align communications with India's evolving clean energy narrative by integrating executive visibility, industry commentary, earned media, and strategic content into a unified communications framework.According to Rewired Mavericks, the engagement strengthened InSolare Energy's branded visibility, expanded executive recognition, and reinforced its position within India's renewable energy sector. The campaign also established a foundation for sustained reputation building and future stakeholder engagement.With India's renewable energy market continuing to grow through increased investment, policy support, and sustainability initiatives, strategic communications are becoming an increasingly important component of corporate growth strategies alongside technology and operational excellence.About Rewired MavericksA strategy-first full-stack digital marketing and brand management company specializing in Brand Strategy, Digital PR, Integrated Marketing Communications, and Performance Marketing. The company helps organizations build visibility, credibility, and sustainable growth through strategic communications.

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