Whitehouse, Coons, Peters, and Tonko Reintroduce Carbon Dioxide Removal Bill

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Chris Coons (D-DE), along with Representatives Scott Peters (CA-52) and Paul D. Tonko (NY-20), today reintroduced the Carbon Dioxide Leadership Act to curb climate change by investing in carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies.

“The fight against climate change will not succeed without carbon removal. Our bill would invest in promising carbon removal technologies and help put the planet on a pathway to climate safety,” said Whitehouse, Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

“Investing in cutting-edge technology like carbon capture is key to growing our economy and protecting our nation and planet from climate change,” said Coons. “This bipartisan, bicameral bill will ensure the United States is the global leader in carbon capture, protecting our communities and creating jobs.”

“We must use every tool at our disposal to tackle the climate crisis; that includes removing harmful legacy emissions from our atmosphere,” said Tonko, Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Environment. “Our bill takes needed action to address carbon dioxide emissions while also creating good-paying jobs, supporting innovation, and investing in a clean energy economy. I’m proud to join my colleagues in championing this smart, meaningful legislation.”

This Carbon Dioxide Leadership Act would leverage federal procurement to create a market for carbon dioxide removal. Specifically, the bill would:

Require the Department of Energy (DOE) to remove an increasing amount of carbon dioxide using direct air capture or other durable technology-based removal solutions;

Ensure high standards for measurement, monitoring, reporting, and verifying carbon removals and for robust public engagement;

Set a declining per-ton price ceiling to incentivize cost reductions over time and give flexibility for DOE to invest in nascent technologies with high potential;

Create a set-side for newer CDR technologies to promote a broad portfolio of technologies; and

Prioritize domestic job creation, environmental justice, innovative technologies, and community benefits.

Full text of the bill is available here.

A summary of the bill is available here.