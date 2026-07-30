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Highlighting Companies with Expertise in Bearing Design, Manufacturing Technology, and Customized Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 30, 2026—As the global bearing market continues its upward trajectory – estimated at USD 58.6 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 143.6 billion by 2034 (Global Market Insights) – China remains a dominant supplier, accounting for 19.9% of global ball bearing exports in 2024 (OEC). For procurement managers evaluating deep groove ball bearing suppliers, five Chinese manufacturers stand out for their production scale, quality systems, and industry recognition.Deep groove ball bearings are critical components in electric motors, agricultural machinery, conveyors, and automotive systems. The following companies have been identified as reputable sources, combining volume capacity with certifiable quality control.1. Hebei Hailan Bearing Manufacture Co., Ltd ( FKD BEARING Hebei Hailan Bearing Manufacture Co., Ltd.(Website: www.ok-bearing.com ), founded in 1988 and headquartered in Linxi County, Hebei Province (China’s bearing hometown), operates under the registered brands FKD, FE, and HHB. The company specializes in pillow block bearings, mounted bearing units, insert bearings, and deep groove ball bearings. With a factory area of 100,000 m², more than 400 employees (including 30 technicians and engineers), and an annual production capacity exceeding 20 million units, FKD BEARING supplies industries including agricultural machinery, textile machinery, mining machinery, and general transmission equipment.Certifications and Standards: The company holds ISO 9001:2015 (cert. 00124Q31127R6M/1300), ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 50001:2018, covering production and processing of outer spherical ball bearings, deep groove ball bearings, tapered roller bearings, self-aligning ball bearings, and thrust ball bearings. Products are manufactured in accordance with ISO and JIS standards for dimensional compatibility.Quality and Testing: Every product undergoes 100% testing, ensuring quality reliability. The manufacturer also provides remote and engineer support after sales. In-house inspection equipment includes polymer microscopes, roughness profilometers, BVT testing machines, and material testing instruments. The company operates automatic production lines and an automatic inspection line for pillow block bearings.Export and Global Reach: Over 90% of production is exported to more than 68 countries across Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. The company has built long-term strategic partnerships with global clients.2. Cixing Group Co., Ltd.Cixing Group, established in 1984 and based in Zhejiang Province, is one of China’s largest private bearing manufacturers. The group produces a full range of deep groove ball bearings, tapered roller bearings, and wheel hub bearings. Cixing operates multiple production bases with annual output exceeding 500 million sets. The company is publicly listed (Shenzhen: 300307) and supplies major automotive and industrial OEMs globally. Cixing is known for its automated production lines and strong R&D capabilities in low-noise and long-life bearing technologies.3. Luoyang LYC Bearing Co., Ltd.Luoyang LYC Bearing Co., Ltd., headquartered in Luoyang, Henan Province, is a state-owned enterprise with origins dating to the 1950s. LYC is one of China’s largest bearing manufacturers, specializing in extra-large and heavy-duty bearings, including deep groove ball bearings, spherical roller bearings, and tapered roller bearings. The company serves sectors such as mining, metallurgy, and railway. LYC holds ISO 9001 and numerous military and railway certifications. Its technical center is recognized as a national-level enterprise technology center.4. Ningbo Newland Bearing Co., Ltd.Ningbo Newland Bearing Co., Ltd., based in Ningbo, Zhejiang, focuses on deep groove ball bearings and self-aligning ball bearings for general industrial applications. Established in 2000, the company has an annual production capacity of around 80 million bearings. Newland is TS 16949 certified for automotive quality management and supplies aftermarket distributors and OEM customers. The company is recognized for cost-effective solutions and consistent dimensional accuracy.5. Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group Co., Ltd., located in Xinchang County, Zhejiang, was founded in 1996. The group produces deep groove ball bearings, clutch release bearings, and one-way bearings. Tianma has an annual production capacity exceeding 200 million units and exports to Europe, the Americas, and Southeast Asia. The company holds ISO/TS 16949 and ISO 14001 certifications. Tianma is known for its automated production and emphasis on noise reduction and service life.Market Context and OutlookThe global mounted bearing market, which includes pillow block bearing units (a key application for deep groove ball bearings), was valued at approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2024. Plummer blocks (pillow blocks) accounted for about 42.51% of mounted bearing revenue . As agricultural and industrial machinery demand grows, bearing manufacturers that combine vertical integration, multi-certification, and high export ratios are better positioned to serve international OEMs.For buyers evaluating suppliers, factors such as production capacity, material quality (e.g., chrome steel GCr15, QT450 cast iron), testing coverage (100% inspection), and post-sales support are critical differentiators. Hebei Hailan (FKD) exemplifies these criteria with its integrated casting, machining, and assembly capabilities under one roof.ConclusionChina’s deep groove ball bearing industry offers a range of suppliers from established state-owned giants to export-oriented private manufacturers. Hebei Hailan (FKD BEARING) provides a strong option for procurement managers seeking a reliable partner with comprehensive certifications, high export ratio, and direct in-house production control. For more details on product specifications and customization capabilities, contact the team directly via the information above.

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