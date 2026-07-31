Knack Systems Joins UNITED VARS as Newest Member to Expand Global SAP Customer Experience Expertise

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knack Systems is pleased to announce it has joined the UNITED VARS Global Partner Program as its newest member, further strengthening the alliance's capabilities in delivering world-class SAP Customer Experience (CX) solutions across international markets.

With more than 27 years of experience in SAP Customer Experience consulting, Knack Systems has built a strong reputation for helping organizations modernize customer engagement and accelerate digital transformation. By joining the world's leading SAP Platinum Partner alliance for the mid-market, Knack Systems expands the global reach of its SAP CX expertise while enabling UNITED VARS members and their customers to benefit from specialized capabilities across complex international projects.

Headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey, USA, Knack Systems specializes in the complete SAP Customer Experience portfolio, including SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, cloud ERP edition, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP CPQ, SAP Service Cloud, SAP Enterprise Service Management, SAP Customer Data Management, as well as SAP Business AI Platform (BAIP) and SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI). The company also brings extensive expertise in AI-powered customer experience transformation, helping organizations deliver intelligent, scalable, and connected customer journeys.

Through this partnership, UNITED VARS members gain access to Knack Systems' proven delivery methodology, industry accelerators, and deep expertise across industries including building products, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, wholesale distribution, life sciences, and chemicals. At the same time, multinational customers benefit from seamless global SAP CX implementations supported by local experts in more than 100 countries.

Knack Systems also contributes its structured BetterB2B approach and a portfolio of ready-to-deploy industry accelerators designed to shorten implementation timelines, reduce project risk, and support complex B2B, B2C, B2B2C, and marketplace scenarios. Combined with the UNITED VARS global network, these capabilities will help customers successfully execute international SAP transformation initiatives while maintaining local market expertise and close customer relationships.

"Joining UNITED VARS marks a significant milestone in Knack Systems' global growth journey," said Sandeep Nalgundwar, Partner and Chief Customer Officer at Knack Systems. "This alliance gives our clients access to a world-class network of SAP expertise, ensuring every implementation, wherever it takes place, is backed by the right local knowledge, the right people, and the right outcomes."

Joining the UNITED VARS alliance also reflects Knack Systems' commitment to working alongside leading SAP specialists from around the world, helping customers successfully expand internationally while benefiting from local expertise and global coordination.

"We’re very happy to welcome Knack Systems into our alliance," said Alexander Herfort, Managing Director at UNITED VARS. "Knack Systems brings outstanding expertise in SAP Customer Experience and perfectly complements the strengths of our global network. As UNITED VARS continues to build end-to-end SAP capabilities for multinational customers, having a highly specialized SAP CX partner in our alliance is a great asset. Their experience, innovation, and collaborative mindset will create new opportunities for our members and help us deliver even greater value to customers around the world. We look forward to a successful journey together."

About Knack Systems

Knack Systems is a regional SAP Gold Partner and global Customer Experience (CX) consulting firm with over 27 years of experience helping organizations improve customer engagement and streamline operations. The company brings a structured BetterB2B approach, along with industry-specific accelerators, to support AI powered CX transformation across building products, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and chemicals. Knack Systems specializes in delivering tailored solutions across e-commerce, sales, service, marketing, and customer data management, with experience spanning complex B2B, B2C, B2B2C, and marketplace environments, and focuses on practical, scalable solutions that align with existing systems and support long-term digital commerce growth.

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About UNITED VARS

Mid-sized companies should go global without losing speed or local identity. UNITED VARS brings together hand-picked local market leaders with real people on the ground in more than 100 countries to remove legal, cultural, and language barriers. As the world's only SAP Platinum Partner alliance, UNITED VARS provides clear accountability from start to finish and delivers end-to-end SAP services for the mid-market.

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