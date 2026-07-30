Pet Lodging Market to Reach US$ 10.69 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Pet Ownership and Premium Pet Care Demand

Pet Lodging Market

North America leads the pet lodging market with nearly 40% share, driven by high pet ownership, established franchises, and premium pet care spending.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet lodging market is witnessing remarkable growth as pet owners increasingly seek reliable, safe, and premium accommodation services for their companion animals. Modern lifestyles, frequent travel, and growing awareness about professional pet care have significantly increased the demand for boarding facilities, daycare centers, and luxury pet hotels. Pet owners now consider their pets as family members, encouraging greater spending on quality services that ensure comfort, health, and emotional well being.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global pet lodging market size is likely to reach US$ 6.20 billion in 2026 and US$ 10.69 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1%. The market is driven by accelerating pet ownership rates, deepening human animal bonds, and rising consumer willingness to spend on premium pet care. The industry is also benefiting from digital booking platforms, personalized care services, and luxury lodging facilities that provide enhanced experiences for pets.

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Rising Pet Ownership is Fueling Market Expansion

One of the strongest factors driving the pet lodging market is the continuous increase in pet ownership worldwide. Families and individuals are adopting pets at a rapid pace for companionship, emotional support, and improved mental well being. As the pet population grows, so does the need for professional lodging services whenever owners travel for work, holidays, or personal commitments. Pet owners are increasingly looking for facilities that provide secure environments, trained staff, nutritious meals, regular exercise, and healthcare monitoring. This shift has transformed pet lodging from a basic boarding service into a comprehensive pet hospitality industry.

Premium Services are Transforming the Industry

Consumer preferences are changing rapidly, leading to higher demand for premium pet lodging experiences. Modern pet hotels now offer spacious accommodations, climate controlled rooms, grooming services, play areas, swimming pools, training programs, and personalized care plans. Luxury pet lodging providers are also integrating technology into their services. Live video streaming, mobile applications, digital health updates, and online booking platforms provide pet owners with greater convenience and peace of mind. These premium offerings have become key differentiators in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Digital Platforms are Simplifying Pet Care Bookings

Technology has significantly improved the customer experience within the pet lodging market. Online booking systems allow pet owners to compare facilities, read customer reviews, schedule reservations, and make secure payments from any location. Digital platforms also help lodging providers manage appointments, customer communication, vaccination records, and service preferences more efficiently. As smartphone usage continues to increase globally, online booking is expected to become the preferred method for arranging pet lodging services.

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Market Segmentation

By Pet Type

• Dogs

• Cats

• Others

By Service Type

• Boarding

• Daycare

• Training

• Luxury Pet Hotels

By Booking Mode

• Online

• Offline

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

• Market Forecast and Trends

• Competitive Intelligence & Share Analysis

• Growth Factors and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

• Pricing Analysis

• Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

• Market Analysis Tools



Regional Outlook

North America continues to lead the global pet lodging market due to high pet ownership, strong consumer spending on pet care, and the presence of established service providers. Pet owners across the United States and Canada increasingly choose premium lodging facilities that offer personalized services and advanced healthcare monitoring.

Europe represents another significant market supported by increasing awareness regarding pet welfare and rising expenditure on companion animal services. Countries across the region continue to invest in high quality boarding facilities and luxury pet accommodations.

East Asia is emerging as a high growth region due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and changing consumer lifestyles. Growing pet adoption in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is creating strong demand for professional lodging services.

South Asia and Oceania, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also experiencing steady market growth as pet ownership becomes increasingly common and awareness of professional pet care services continues to improve.

Report Highlights

The report provides valuable insights covering market forecast and trends, competitive intelligence and share analysis, growth factors and challenges, strategic growth initiatives, pricing analysis, future opportunities and revenue pockets, and advanced market analysis tools.

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Company Insights

Leading companies operating in the global pet lodging market include:

✦ Mars Petcare

✦ PetSmart

✦ Dogtopia

✦ Camp Bow Wow

✦ Wag Hotels

✦ Best Friends Pet Care

✦ PetBacker

✦ Paradise 4 Paws

✦ K9 Resorts

✦ Barkefellers

✦ Urban Tails

✦ Paws Pet Resort

✦ Pet Palace

✦ PetsHotel

✦ Swifto

✦ Rover Group

✦ VCA Animal Hospitals

✦ Hound Haven

✦ The Kennel Club

✦ Petbarn

Future Outlook

The future of the pet lodging market remains highly promising as pet owners continue to prioritize professional care and premium experiences for their companion animals. Investments in modern facilities, digital technologies, and customized pet services are expected to strengthen market competitiveness over the coming years. Growing demand for daycare programs, wellness services, behavioral training, and luxury accommodations will continue to create new business opportunities.

Conclusion

The global pet lodging market is entering a period of sustained expansion driven by rising pet ownership, stronger emotional connections between owners and pets, and increasing willingness to invest in premium care services. With the market projected to grow from US$ 6.20 billion in 2026 to US$ 10.69 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.1%, industry participants have significant opportunities to expand their offerings and strengthen customer relationships. As innovation, convenience, and quality continue to shape consumer preferences, the pet lodging industry is expected to remain one of the fastest growing segments within the broader pet care market.

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