Pender County Launches Redesigned GIS Parcel Viewer

Pender County has launched a completely redesigned GIS Parcel Viewer, providing residents, businesses, real estate professionals and County staff with a faster and more user-friendly way to access property information.

Built with modern geographic information system technology, the new Parcel Viewer offers improved performance, enhanced search and mapping capabilities, mobile-friendly access and customizable tools. The updated platform is designed to make locating parcels and reviewing available property information easier and more reliable.

The new system replaces outdated software and legacy platforms with a solution that is more secure, easier to maintain and better equipped to meet the County’s future needs. The modernization will also allow Pender County to introduce new features, respond more quickly to user needs and continue providing high-quality mapping services as the community grows.

Help documentation and user guides will be available on the Pender County website to assist users with navigating the new Parcel Viewer.

To access the new Pender County GIS Parcel Viewer, visit