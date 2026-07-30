Forsyth County and City of Winston-Salem Partner to Distribute Bottled Water to Residents

By Forsyth County Government

Posted Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Forsyth County and the City of Winston-Salem are partnering to provide bottled water to residents affected by the recent water service disruptions.

While water service continues to improve across the community, bottled water distribution sites will be available to help meet the immediate needs of residents. Officials have advised residents in the affected areas to boil their water or use bottled water until further notice.

Beginning tomorrow, July 30 at 10 a.m., bottled water will be distributed at the following locations while supplies last:

Griffith Elementary School

Kennedy High School

Kernersville Elementary School

Walkertown High School

Each distribution site will operate as a drive-thru event. To help ensure as many households as possible can receive assistance, distribution will be limited to one case of bottled water per vehicle.

Residents are asked to remain patient, follow the directions of volunteers and public safety personnel, and exercise caution while entering and exiting the distribution sites.

For the latest updates regarding water service, please visit the City of Winston-Salem's Alert Center page.

We extend our sincere appreciation to our community partners, including the American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, and Crisis Control Ministry, for their collaboration and support in helping serve our residents during this response.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community as utility crews continue working to fully restore normal water service.