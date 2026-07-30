County facilities closed due to water outage
- By Forsyth County Government
- Posted Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Due to interruptions in water service due to a water main break affecting the eastern side of Forsyth County, the following facilities are closed, but staff continue to work remotely and can be reached by phone or email:
Forsyth County Government Center
Public Safety Center and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, including the Law Enforcement Detention Center
Health and Human Services
Public Health
Social Services
Behavioral Health Services including the pharmacy
Bridges to Hope Family Justice Center
Libraries
Forsyth County Central Library
Walkertown Branch Library
Paddison Memorial Branch Library
Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center
Carver School Road Branch Library
Parks
County parks remain open, but some parks have closed their restrooms
The county is continuing to assess the situation and will announce if there are any further closures.
The affected 24-inch water main is a critical component of the water distribution system. WSFC Utilities staff are aware of the situation and working diligently to make repairs. This outage is not related to any water shutoff projects previously scheduled. Updates on the situation, can be found on the City Alert Center page.
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