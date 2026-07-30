County facilities closed due to water outage

By Forsyth County Government

Posted Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Due to interruptions in water service due to a water main break affecting the eastern side of Forsyth County, the following facilities are closed, but staff continue to work remotely and can be reached by phone or email:

Forsyth County Government Center

Public Safety Center and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, including the Law Enforcement Detention Center

Health and Human Services

Public Health

Social Services

Behavioral Health Services including the pharmacy

Bridges to Hope Family Justice Center

Libraries

Forsyth County Central Library

Walkertown Branch Library

Paddison Memorial Branch Library

Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center

Carver School Road Branch Library

Parks

County parks remain open, but some parks have closed their restrooms

The county is continuing to assess the situation and will announce if there are any further closures.

The affected 24-inch water main is a critical component of the water distribution system. WSFC Utilities staff are aware of the situation and working diligently to make repairs. This outage is not related to any water shutoff projects previously scheduled. Updates on the situation, can be found on the City Alert Center page.