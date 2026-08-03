Amy Shira Teitel Warns the Nuclear Threat Must Not Become Forgotten History as Hiroshima and Nagasaki Mark 81 Years

Amy Shira Teitel

Author and Historian Examines How Lessons From the Atomic Age Remain Relevant in Today’s World

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historian and author Amy Shira Teitel is urging the world to reflect on the enduring threat of nuclear weapons as the 81st anniversaries of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima on August 6 and Nagasaki on August 9 are observed. She says the anniversaries serve as an important reminder that the legacy of nuclear weapons continues to shape global affairs.

"The anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are not only moments to remember the devastating human cost of nuclear warfare, but also opportunities to recognize that nuclear weapons are not simply relics of the past," says Teitel. "The threat remains, and understanding the history behind these weapons is essential to understanding today's world."

Although the bombings helped bring an end to the Second World War, Teitel says they should not be viewed as events confined to history books. Nine countries currently possess nuclear weapons, with more than 12,000 nuclear warheads still in existence worldwide, reinforcing the continued relevance of conversations about deterrence, diplomacy, and global security.

"The images and stories connected to Hiroshima and Nagasaki should never become just historical references," says Teitel. "They represent real communities, real people, and real suffering. Remembering those events also means recognizing why conversations about nuclear treaties, international agreements, and disarmament remain important today."

Teitel argues that nuclear weapons occupy a troubling place in the public consciousness. Although their catastrophic consequences are widely understood, they are often discussed so casually that the threat can feel abstract. She believes the devastating human cost of nuclear warfare should never be viewed as a distant or theoretical concept, but as an enduring reality that continues to influence international relations and public policy.

The human cost remains staggering. According to the Japanese government, an estimated 140,000 people had died in Hiroshima by the end of 1945, while approximately 70,000 had died in Nagasaki from the immediate blast, burns, and radiation. As of August 2024, Japan officially recognizes 344,306 Hiroshima victims and 198,785 Nagasaki victims, including those who later died from radiation-related illnesses.

Teitel believes the anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagasaki provide an opportunity to move beyond abstraction and reflect on the real human consequences of nuclear warfare. They serve not only as a remembrance of the past but also as a reminder that history continues to shape the present, making it essential to preserve these stories for future generations.

"The world has made meaningful progress through international treaties and arms control agreements, but the nuclear threat has not disappeared," concludes Teitel. "These weapons remain part of our world, and we should all be paying attention to the conversations surrounding nuclear treaties, disarmament, and global security."

About Amy Shira Teitel

Amy Shira Teitel is a historian, author, and science communicator known for making complex scientific and technological history accessible to broad audiences. She is the author of Breaking the Chains of Gravity: The Story of Spaceflight Before NASA and Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and Their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight. Through her writing and research, Teitel explores the history of space exploration, mid-century technology, and the people whose achievements shaped post-War America.

For more information, visit AmyShiraTeitel.com.

Amy Shira Teitel is available for interviews to discuss the legacy of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the history of nuclear weapons, their continuing role in global affairs, and why understanding their history remains vital today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.