Trust, Talent, and Word-of-Mouth: New Study Reveals What Drives Patient Loyalty in Vietnam’s Private Healthcare Market

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report from DXL Research shows a highly loyal patient base, where clinical expertise trumps cost and personal recommendations easily outpaced paid advertising.Patient loyalty in Vietnam’s private hospital sector is soaring, with 90% to 97% of patients intending to return to their chosen providers, according to a newly released independent study by DXL Research and Consulting.The comprehensive study, which surveyed 641 patients and healthcare decision-makers across Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Ho Chi Minh City, offers a rare look into how higher-income Vietnamese families choose and experience private healthcare. The findings suggest a rapidly maturing market where clinical credibility and post-treatment care are the true battlegrounds for growth.A Concentrated Market: Awareness vs. ActionThe study highlights a highly concentrated market dominated by trusted brands. Vinmec leads the pack with a commanding 83% total brand awareness, largely driven by its strong overall reputation.However, broad recognition does not automatically guarantee a patient's immediate preference. Tam Anh led top-of-mind recall at 18%, while Hoan My and Vinmec also achieved strong levels of spontaneous brand recall. Actual hospital usage over the last two years mirrors this trend, with Tam Anh securing the highest usage share, followed by Hoan My and Thu Cuc.Xavier Depouilly, General Director of DXL Research, said: "The measured patterns illustrate how different hospitals appeal to patients around different strengths, with expertise, reputation, technology and proximity leading the way patients make their choice." Asked about their motivations for choosing a hospital, 63% of Vinmec patients cited doctors' qualifications and expertise and 55% cited reputation. Tam Anh wins over patients with its friendly, attentive staff (31%) while Hoan My leads in convenient locations, cited by 70% of their patients.Specialized Care and the Post-Treatment FrontierWhen analysing specialized treatments, Tam Anh and Vinmec emerge as the two most recognized names overall. Vinmec stands out as the perceived market leader in Orthopedics and Oncology, while Tam Anh is frequently viewed as the top choice for Cardiology and Neurology. Dedicated specialist facilities, such as Mekong Maternity and Saigon ENT, maintain strong holds in their specific fields.Looking ahead, DXL Research identifies post-treatment care for complex conditions, such as cancer, neurological disorders, and transplants, as a critical emerging battleground. In this high-stakes area, Vinmec secures the highest post-care satisfaction score in the market at 83%, edging out competitors like Tam Anh (80%) and Hong Ngoc (75%).This excellence in aftercare is not limited to high-risk cases, but it extends across all types of treatment. Among general patients, Vinmec achieves an 86% “very positive” rating for post-treatment care, leading the market by 16 percentage points. Patients praise Vinmec for its caring and attentive staff (61%), proactive follow-ups after visits (56%), and clear post-treatment instructions (55%). Vinmec also recorded comparatively strong results on quick responses to patient questions and on offering convenient remote support channels, suggesting that post-treatment support has become one of the more consistently strong parts of Vinmec’s patient experience.About the StudyFielded in May and June 2026, the study was conducted by DXL Research and Consulting ( www.dxl-research.com ), one of the leading independent market research agencies in Vietnam offering end-to-end research capabilities, from fieldwork to strategic consulting. The survey targeted adults from households with monthly incomes of at least VND 25 million who make medical decisions for their families or have used private hospitals recently.Please note that the Findings reflect the views of the specific sample surveyed, not the entirety of the Vietnamese private healthcare market.For media & research inquiries:Xavier Depouilly – xavier@dxl-research.com

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