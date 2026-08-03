After Inspiring a Global Audience at Mindvalley U, Breathwork Pioneer Dan Brulé Expands Tour to India and Mexico City

One Breath, Three Continents: Dan Brulé Continues Global Mission to Unlock Human Potential Through the Power of Breathwork

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standing before a global audience of entrepreneurs, innovators, wellness leaders, and seekers of personal growth at Mindvalley U in Tallinn, Estonia, internationally renowned breathwork pioneer and bestselling author Dan Brulé shared a simple yet profound message: one conscious breath can transform a life. Joining an internationally acclaimed faculty that included Mindvalley founder Vishen Lakhiani, renowned therapist Marisa Peer, and entrepreneur Daniel Priestley, Brulé inspired attendees from around the world with practical breathing techniques designed to enhance resilience, health, and human potential.

Building on the momentum of one of the world’s premier personal growth gatherings, Brulé is taking that message to even more people. His next stop is a month-long teaching tour across India, followed by a featured appearance at LCK Experience 2026 in Mexico City, where he will continue his global mission to make the transformative power of conscious breathing accessible to audiences worldwide.

“Speaking at Mindvalley U was an incredible experience. It was an honor and a privilege to share my breathwork journey with so many inspiring people from around the world,” says Brulé. “When people come together with open minds and open hearts, transformation happens. It was amazing to witness the connections, breakthroughs, and renewed sense of possibility that emerged through the simple power of the breath.”

Drawing attendees from dozens of countries, Mindvalley U brings together entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare professionals, innovators, creatives, and lifelong learners for an immersive experience focused on personal growth, consciousness, and human potential. Brulé’s sessions introduced participants to practical breathwork techniques that can help reduce stress, improve resilience, enhance performance, and support greater physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

“Mindvalley U reminded me that the desire for healing, growth, and human connection transcends every culture and every language,” says Brulé. “The energy, openness, and breakthroughs we experienced there were extraordinary, and I’m incredibly excited to carry that same spirit into India and Mexico City. I hope that every person who joins us discovers that something as simple as the breath can become a powerful catalyst for lasting transformation.”

Brulé has also created a powerful collection of books, courses, and teaching materials through Breath Mastery, helping people worldwide develop a deeper understanding of conscious breathing. His award-winning book Just Breathe: Mastering Breathwork and educational programs provide practical techniques designed to improve focus, resilience, performance, and overall well-being.

Practitioners praise Brulé’s breathwork teachings, with Josh McGough sharing, “Dan’s extensive knowledge and passion for breathwork was palpable during the course. His ability to explain the purpose of each technique assisted so much in the practice of the skills.”

“As I continue this global journey, my greatest hope is to introduce more people to the incredible potential that already exists within them,” concludes Brulé. “The breath is a universal tool that connects us all. Whether someone is discovering breathwork for the first time or deepening an existing practice, every conscious breath is an opportunity for greater awareness, healing, and transformation.”

About Dan Brulé

Dan Brulé is an internationally recognized breathwork pioneer, bestselling author, and speaker with more than five decades of experience studying and teaching conscious breathing. Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading authorities on breathwork, he has trained tens of thousands of individuals across 77 countries—including healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, athletes, military personnel, and wellness practitioners—to use the breath as a tool for improving health, performance, resilience, and personal transformation.

Among those he has coached is Tony Robbins, who calls Brulé "the Bruce Lee of Breathwork" and credits his coaching with making a significant impact on his life. Brulé’s teachings blend time-honored breathing traditions with practical techniques that can be applied in everyday life. He is the author of the award-winning book Just Breathe: Mastering Breathwork.

To learn more, visit: https://breathmastery.com/

Dan Brulé is available for interviews.

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