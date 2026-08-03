Anka Watches Builds Each Watch Around an Original Indian Coin, and Makes it Only Once

A handcrafted ANKA watch featuring a 1928 One Anna coin from India as its dial, set in a sculpted wooden case and presented against rich red velvet and pearls.

The Ahmedabad brand hand-makes wooden-dial timepieces set with historical coins and stamps of India’s princely states, its colonial years and its freedom era.

I make one watch at a time, by hand, and never the same one twice. Each carries the coin of a place. When that coin is on your wrist, no matter how long you've been away, home never feels far.” — Kandarp Patel, founder of anka.watch

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Indian carries a place. The village left behind for a city, the city left behind for another country, the home returned to once a year or once a decade. Distance does not loosen the hold, and neither does time. anka.watch , an Indian brand launched in March 2026, has built a timepiece around exactly that attachment. Each anka.watch is a handmade wristwatch with a wooden dial , set with an original historical coin or postage stamp of a region of India, and each one is made a single time.One watch. One design. One owner. Whoever wears an anka.watch wears the only one of it in the world. The same watch will not turn up on another wrist, in another city or another country. And because every piece is built around the coin of a particular place, a watch tends to find the person whose roots lie in that land. A Kutchi reaches for the Kutch kori. A Bengali for Azad Hind. A Malayali for Travancore. A Maharashtrian for the coinage of the Maratha empire.The dial, and the hand that makes itanka.watch’s signature is wood, where most watches are metal. Warm rather than cold, and quiet. Every dial is worked and finished by hand , and like the grain it is cut from, no two come out alike. At the centre sits the artefact itself, unaltered: never drilled, never cut, never polished into something it was not. The watch is built around the coin, rather than the coin fitted into the watch.Making one watch at a time is a deliberate refusal of the assembly line. A machine can turn out a thousand identical dials in an hour. anka.watch makes one, and it takes as long as it takes. Nothing is job-worked out. The sourcing, the study of each artefact, the woodwork and the final assembly all happen under one roof, in one pair of hands.Coins that were headed for the melting potThe coins anka.watch works with come from India’s princely states and from its colonial and independence years. They are the kind of pieces that are usually melted down for their silver, or left to corrode in a drawer. anka.watch sources them from numismatic collectors in India and abroad, studies each one for origin, era and symbolism, and then preserves it in the one place it can still be seen every day: a wrist.The collections are organised by where the money came from. There is the Maratha coinage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the princely states of Kutch, Wadhwan, Rajkot, Morvi, Bhavnagar, Idar, Rajpipla, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Hyderabad, Gwalior, Mysore, Travancore, Patiala, Jind, Nabha, Chamba, Sirmoor and Charkhari, alongside colonial issues, the freedom-era coins of Azad Hind and the young Republic, and rare postage stamps of the same period.A watch that could only have been made in IndiaIndia has long been a country that buys its fine watches from elsewhere. anka.watch’s ambition is to change what an Indian expects of something made at home.“For a long time, a good watch in India meant a watch from somewhere else. No other country can make this one, because no other country has this history in its coins. I want an Indian to look down at the wrist and know that something the world cannot copy was made here, by hand, at home,” said Kandarp Patel.Since the launch in March, one pattern has held: people reach first for the coin of their own soil.About anka.watchanka.watch is an Indian brand that makes handmade, one-of-one wristwatches with wooden dials, each built around an original coin or stamp of a region of India. Founded by Kandarp Patel and operated by Regaltick Watches Private Limited, Ahmedabad, anka.watch launched in March 2026. Every watch is made one at a time, by hand, and no two are alike.

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