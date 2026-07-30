Brik’t Launches Premium Freeze-Dried Fruit Tea in Singapore, Redefining Healthy Beverage Convenience

Freeze-Dried Fruit Tea in Singapore

The innovative freeze-dried tea collection delivers natural flavor, wellness, and convenience for today's health-conscious consumers.

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore-based beverage brand introduces preservative-free, freeze-dried fruit tea made with real fruit, offering a healthier and more convenient alternative to traditional drinks. Brik’t , a Singapore-based beverage brand founded in 2025, is transforming the healthy beverage market with its innovative range of premium freeze-dried fruit teas. Using proprietary freeze-drying technology, Brik’t preserves the authentic taste, natural nutrients, and freshness of real fruit without the use of artificial preservatives, artificial colours, or added sugars.Designed for today's health-conscious consumers, Brik’t offers a convenient, single-serve fruit tea solution that dissolves instantly in hot or cold water. Whether at home,in the office, or on the go, consumers can enjoy a refreshing beverage that combines natural ingredients, convenience, and consistent flavour in every serving."Consumers today want healthier beverage options without sacrificing flavour or convenience," said Ms. Skyler Qin, Founder of Brik’t."We created Brik’t to deliver premium freeze-dried fruit tea made from real fruit, offering a clean-label beverage that fits modern lifestyles while maintaining exceptional taste and quality."Revolutionising the Healthy Beverage IndustryThe global demand for healthier drinks continues to rise as consumers seek natural alternatives to sugary beverages and artificial drink mixes. Brik’t addresses this growing trend by combining innovative food preservation technology with premium ingredients to create a convenient beverage experience.Unlike conventional powdered drinks, Brik’t's freeze-drying process helps preserve the natural characteristics of real fruit while eliminating the need for artificial preservatives. The result is a clean-label beverage that delivers vibrant flavour, nutritional value, and long shelf life.Why Brik’t is Gaining Attention Across SingaporeBrik’t continues to gain recognition among retailers, distributors, and consumers for several key reasons:Innovative Freeze-Drying TechnologyBrik’t is among the first brands to introduce premium freeze-dried fruit tea as a mainstream beverage category in Singapore. Its advanced preservation process helps maintain natural flavour and freshness without artificial additives.Clean-Label IngredientsEach serving contains real fruit ingredients with no artificial preservatives or artificial colours, supporting the growing consumer preference for healthier beverages.Convenient Single-Serve FormatBrik’t's individually portioned fruit tea bricks dissolve within seconds, making preparation simple while ensuring consistent flavour and portion control.Retail-Friendly PackagingCompact packaging, long shelf life, and reduced product waste make Brik’t an attractive choice for supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, cafés, hotels, and specialty retailers.Sustainable ApproachThe company is committed to responsible sourcing, minimal packaging, and reducing waste compared with traditional bottled beverages.Product HighlightsBrik’t's premium freeze-dried fruit tea offers several advantages for both consumers and retail partners:● Made with real fruit ingredients● No artificial preservatives● No artificial colours● Quick preparation in hot or cold water● Single-serve convenience● Shelf-stable without refrigeration● Suitable for home, office, travel, and hospitality● Consistent flavour in every serving● Versatile for beverages, mocktails, and culinary applicationsMeet BrikkySupporting the brand's identity is Brikky, Brik’t's signature animated mascot inspired by the brand's distinctive rectangular fruit tea bricks. Brikky helps communicate product benefits through engaging storytelling across digital campaigns, retail displays, and promotional activities while strengthening customer recognition and brand loyalty.Growing Retail Presence in SingaporeDespite being a young brand, Brik’t has rapidly established itself within Singapore's retail and food & beverage industry through partnerships with recognised organisations and institutions.Its growing customer and marketing network includes:● Shangri-La Group Singapore● Mt. Alvernia Retail Pharmacy● NUH Medical Centre Retail Pharmacy● Ng Teng Fong General Hospital Retail Pharmacy● Woodlands Health Hospital Retail Pharmacy● Singapore Food Manufacturers Association (SFMA)● RISIS Singapore● Timezone Singapore● NUS Octobox Smart-Mart● NTU Octobox Smart-Mart● Chatsworth Preschool● Kidztopia Singapore● ABC Cooking Studio Singapore● NUS Medical Club● NUS Law ClubAdditional collaborations and retail partnerships are currently in development.About Brik’tFounded in 2025, Brik’t is a Singapore-based beverage company specialising in premium freeze-dried fruit tea products made from real fruit. Through innovative freeze-drying technology, Brik’t delivers preservative-free, clean-label beverages that combine convenience, great taste, and natural ingredients. The company's mission is to make healthier beverage choices more accessible for modern consumers while supporting sustainable retail solutions and product innovation.

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