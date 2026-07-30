In the Nation's Chronic Disease Belt, a Memphis Clinic Treats the Whole Patient Under One Roof

Health 360 Wellness Care team includes a beahvioral health specialist, certified personal trainer, internal medicine practitioner, and dietician all in one plan. Health 360 Wellness Clinic V02 Max Assessment Health 360 Wellness Clinic Certified Personal Training

Health 360 Wellness puts a physician, dietician, trainer, and therapist on one team, taking on Memphis's obesity and diabetes crisis at the root

Health care should address the root cause of chronic illness, not just the symptoms. Every piece of the picture matters. We put them all in one room.” — Dr. Kaushal Kalra

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six in ten American adults now live with a chronic disease. In Memphis, the crisis cuts deeper than almost anywhere in the country.In Shelby County, close to four in ten adults have obesity , about 40 percent of youth do, and nearly 16 percent of adults live with diagnosed diabetes , compared with roughly 12 percent nationwide. Inside Memphis proper, the adult diabetes rate climbs to about 17.6 percent. Nearly 29 percent of adults report a sedentary lifestyle. The Mid-South is known as the nation's chronic disease belt , and these numbers are why.Health 360 Wellness, a physician-led clinic in Memphis, was built to take that on. Its model, which founder Dr. Kaushal Kalra calls Medical Fitness, puts a board-certified physician, a registered dietician, a certified personal trainer, and a licensed clinical social worker on a single team around each patient. The idea is simple and, in the current system, surprisingly rare: treat the whole person in one place instead of sending them to four that never talk to each other.That fragmentation is the problem the clinic was designed to solve. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates chronic and mental health conditions drive roughly 90 percent of the country's 4.5 trillion dollars in annual health spending, yet care stays scattered across the doctor's office, the gym, the dietician, and the therapist. Patients are left to coordinate specialists who do not share records, priorities, or a plan."Health care should address the root cause of chronic illness, not just the symptoms," said Dr. Kalra. "Our patients told us they were tired of cycling through a gym that didn't understand their medical history, a doctor's office that didn't have time to address their lifestyle, and a therapist who didn't know their labs. Every piece of the picture matters. We put them all in one room."Dr. Kalra spent years as a family medicine physician before opening the clinic. He watched the same patients return with preventable conditions that were quietly worsening, and concluded the system was built to manage symptoms rather than treat their causes. He opened Health 360 Wellness to do the opposite.Under one roof, a patient can have their labs and history reviewed by a physician, their nutrition managed by a registered dietician, their training programmed by a certified personal trainer, and their behavioral health supported by a licensed clinical social worker, with all four coordinating as one team. The clinic serves three populations: people focused on prevention, people managing chronic illness who want to feel better, and high-performance patients, including executives and athletes, seeking optimization.Programs come in individual and group formats. Care begins with a $99 initial consultation that includes a 30-minute session and a body composition assessment, and financing is available through CareCredit. Environment is treated as part of the treatment: the facility was designed by Memphis interior designer Caroline Lovelace to feel like a home rather than a clinical space, reflecting the clinic's belief that where care happens shapes whether people stick with it.Measurement runs through the whole model, and it goes well beyond a bathroom scale. Every patient is assessed with clinical-grade tools more often found in elite athletic programs than in primary care. A SECA bioelectrical impedance analysis maps muscle mass, water, and body fat and reads the upper body, lower body, and torso separately, then repeats over time to confirm that muscle is being built and fat lost, not just that weight is moving. Resting metabolic rate testing measures a patient's oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange to find their true caloric baseline, the number a dietician needs to set nutrition targets and a common reason diets fail even when followed correctly.VO2 max testing, which the American Heart Association recognizes as a clinical vital sign and a predictor of mortality that can outperform cholesterol or blood pressure, measures aerobic capacity breath by breath, estimates biological age against chronological age, and builds personalized heart-rate training zones that sync to a phone app for daily tracking. A Kinetisense motion capture assessment adds objective scores for mobility, posture, balance, and range of motion. Together the data gives the physician, dietician, trainer, and social worker one shared baseline instead of four separate guesses.The model is even built to end. Rather than sign people up for indefinite membership, Health 360 Wellness aims to graduate patients, moving them toward managing their own health once the plan is working. It is a goal Dr. Kalra notes most wellness businesses have little incentive to reach.The fragmentation Health 360 Wellness is built to close is national, but the need is sharpest in places like Memphis. Coordinated care across medicine, nutrition, movement, and behavioral health is widely cited as the direction chronic disease treatment must move, yet it stays rare because the pieces are usually owned by separate businesses with separate incentives. Health 360 Wellness offers one working model of what physician-led, whole-person care looks like when it is built on purpose.About: Health 360 Wellness is Memphis's first physician-led Medical Fitness clinic. Founded by Dr. Kaushal Kalra, MD, MPH, CPT, CES, the clinic integrates physician oversight, registered dietician services, certified personal training, and licensed behavioral health support into individualized and group programs for chronic disease prevention and reversal, weight management, and performance optimization. Learn more at wellnessclinicmemphis.com.

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