FEDERAL OVERSIGHT DISMISSED AT TUTWILER ADOC Commissioner Recognizes Staff Dedication and Gubernatorial Support



MONTGOMERY - Following the official court order terminating the consent decree and dismissing federal oversight at Tutwiler Women’s Correctional Facility, Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Commissioner Greg Lovelace issued a statement today recognizing the dedication of the leadership and staff at Tutwiler in this achievement and expressing gratitude for the leadership of Governor Kay Ivey. The court’s final judgment closes a decade-long chapter, recognizing that the ADOC has achieved sustained compliance across operational, safety, staffing, and cultural reform standards at the state’s primary female facility. “This historic milestone is a direct result of the commitment, professionalism, and hard work of the leadership and staff at Tutwiler,” said Commissioner Greg Lovelace. “For years, our officers, healthcare providers, administrative team, and leadership worked tirelessly to implement meaningful, lasting changes — from developing trauma-informed policies to enhancing safety and operational oversight.” Commissioner Lovelace also highlighted the foundational role played by Governor Ivey and her administration in providing the resources and backing necessary to reach full compliance. “We could not have achieved this outcome without the steadfast support of Governor Ivey,” Lovelace added. “She made transforming Alabama’s correctional system a top priority rather than ‘kicking the can down the road’. Her administration’s relentless drive to support our correctional officers, modernize our facilities, and enforce high standards of accountability gave ADOC the momentum needed to bring this federal oversight to a successful, permanent end.” With the dismissal of United States v. State of Alabama, Tutwiler fully returns to independent state operational management. ADOC remains committed to maintaining the high standards, safety protocols, and professional culture established throughout this process.

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