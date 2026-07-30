Benefit Advisors Network Welcomes Captrue Benefits as Newest Partner Ahead of Summer Conference

Transparent Benefits Administration Firm Strengthens BAN's Commitment to Innovation, Thought Leadership, and Client-First Solutions

We are intentional about partnering with organizations that not only excel in their respective fields but also share our vision for elevating the employee benefits industry.” — Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN) , the premier international network of independent employee benefits and insurance consulting firms, is pleased to announce that Captrue Benefits , a leading third-party administrator (TPA) recognized for its transparent pricing model and innovative approach to benefits administration, has joined the organization as its newest partner.Led by President Jonathan Coddington, Captrue Benefits has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for employers seeking greater transparency, accountability, and value from their employee benefits programs. The firm's client-centric business model and commitment to delivering innovative solutions closely align with BAN's mission of empowering independent benefits firms through collaboration, education, and industry leadership."We are excited to welcome Captrue Benefits to the Benefit Advisors Network as we prepare to reconnect with members from across the country for our upcoming conference, where collaboration, education, and thought leadership take center stage," said Perry Braun, President and CEO of Benefit Advisors Network."Captrue's commitment to thought leadership, its transparent pricing philosophy, and the strength of its leadership team make this an exceptional fit for BAN. We are intentional about partnering with organizations that not only excel in their respective fields but also share our vision for elevating the employee benefits industry. Their approach reflects the qualities we look for in our partners, and we are confident they will make valuable contributions to our collaborative network - we look forward to the insights and expertise they will bring to our members," continued Braun."Partnering with the Benefit Advisors Network is an exciting opportunity for Captrue Benefits," said Jonathan Coddington, President of Captrue Benefits. "From our earliest days, we have believed that transparency, innovation, and collaboration are essential to helping employers navigate today's increasingly complex benefits landscape. BAN's commitment to thought leadership and sharing best practices among the industry's leading independent firms made this partnership a natural fit. We are excited to collaborate with fellow BAN members, exchange ideas, and contribute to a network that is committed to raising the standard for independent employee benefits consulting.”Benefit Advisors Network carefully selects partners that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovative thinking, and a commitment to advancing the employee benefits industry. The addition of Captrue Benefits further strengthens BAN's substantial network of industry-leading organizations dedicated to delivering independent, client-focused solutions.This announcement follows the recent appointment of Susan Rider as BAN's Human Capital Management Director, underscoring the organization's continued investment in expanding the expertise and resources available to its members.About Benefit Advisors NetworkFounded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For companies looking to join BAN, please contact Steve Yarcusko at syarcusko@benefitadvisorsnetwork.com. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.About Captrue BenefitsCaptrue Benefits is a third-party administrator dedicated to delivering transparent, flexible, and innovative benefits administration solutions. Formed by leaders with more than 250 combined years of experience across TPAs, brokerage, and benefit design, Captrue was created to restore alignment between employers, members, and providers. We believe changing healthcare starts with empowering employers and plan members through smarter design, integrated partnerships, and data at their fingertips to help inform better decisions. We support employers of all sizes who want to rethink how healthcare is financed, disclosed, and delivered—but who also need a partner grounded in operational excellence, compliance, and reality. For more information, please visit: https://captruebenefits.com

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