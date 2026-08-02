InterContinental Maldives Recognized Among the Maldives’ Best Family Resorts as New Experiences Elevate Island Holidays

InterContinental Maldives InterContinental Maldives 2 Bedroom Villa InterContinental Maldives Padel Court

This award reflects our team’s passion for creating genuine, memorable experiences that bring generations together, while we continue to introduce new activities that make every visit more rewarding.” — General Manager

RAA ATOLL, MALDIVES, August 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has once again been recognized among the Top 10 Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, marking the second consecutive year the resort has received this prestigious honour. The recognition reinforces the resort’s position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury island resort destinations where families can reconnect through meaningful experiences, exceptional service and unforgettable island adventures.

Located within the pristine Raa Atoll, InterContinental Maldives combines spacious beach, lagoon and overwater villas with one of the Maldives’ most comprehensive family offerings. From the award-winning Planet Trekkers Kids Club and engaging teen experiences to marine discovery programmes, watersports, wellness activities and thoughtfully curated dining, every generation can enjoy a holiday tailored to their own pace while creating lasting memories together. The resort’s signature all-Club InterContinental experience further enhances every stay with exclusive privileges, personalised service and effortless luxury.

Adding to its growing collection of guest experiences, the resort has recently unveiled a brand-new complimentary padel court, introducing one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to its island lifestyle. Suitable for beginners, experienced players and families alike, the new facility offers another opportunity for guests to stay active while enjoying quality time together against the backdrop of white sand beaches and tropical palms.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognized among the Maldives’ leading family resorts for the second consecutive year,” said Reinhold Johann, General Manager of InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. “Families are at the heart of everything we do. This award reflects our team’s passion for creating genuine, memorable experiences that bring generations together, while we continue to introduce new activities that make every visit more rewarding.”

The resort’s family offering continues to grow, with new experiences created for both fun-filled days and slower island moments. A new inflatable water park in the lagoon gives guests of all ages the chance to climb, slide and splash together in the clear waters of Maamunagau. For something more relaxed, HamacLand floating lounges offer an easy way to unwind above the lagoon, while the Book of the Month programme delivers a specially selected read to each villa. Together, these additions bring even more choice to a family stay, with space for adventure, connection and time to simply slow down.

Whether seeking adventure above and below the water, meaningful family moments, world-class dining or simply time to unwind in one of the Maldives’ most spectacular settings, InterContinental Maldives continues to redefine what a luxury island escape can be.

Best Family Friendly Resort in the Maldives

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