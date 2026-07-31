Hollywood Independent Music Awards an International Celebration

Tommy Davidson Tyson Ritter (All American Rejects) Hollywood Independent Music Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) returned to the historic Avalon Hollywood last night, Thursday, July 30, for an electrifying, globally focused celebration of independent music. The venue was packed with indie artists from multiple countries, music industry leaders, and notable figures from across the business. The full list of 2026 HIMA winners is available at: HIMA Nominees & Winners Page The high-energy show was hosted by a rotating lineup of music industry luminaries, including Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects; comedian, actor and musician Tommy Davidson; and Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo, among others.Live performances by HIMA nominees showcased the breadth and quality of today’s independent scene, with sets by Canada’s Neena Rose (Singer-Songwriter), Brandon Jarrett (Adult Contemporary), Sophie Pecaro (Original Song and Pop), and Sarahlyn (Original Recording and Album). A special performance by Tyson Ritter and bandmate Nicholas Wheeler of The All-American Rejects brought the crowd to its feet.One of the evening’s standout moments was the Official Afterparty in Bardo, the Avalon’s upstairs venue. Produced by Ghost Rocket Artist Management in association with RADD (Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving) & Promise2Live, the afterparty featured a fully hosted bar and Uber ride credits to get people home, provided by Flywheel. The late-night showcase continued with short performances by Jay Diamondz, FINLAY, Sam Opoku and Melle Baby.Throughout the night, the HIMA spotlighted a wide spectrum of genres and the often-unsung professionals behind today’s most compelling independent music. Artists, producers, record labels, publishers, and audio engineers were recognized. Presenters included Tyson Ritter; Oscar and Golden Globe–nominated, multi-platinum songwriting duo Allan Rich & Jed Friedman (“Run to You” by Whitney Houston, among many others); Oscar winner Sean Fernald; Rick Barker (former manager of Taylor Swift and CEO of the Music Industry Blueprint); and hit songwriter Shelly Peiken, among others.Winners represented a truly broad geographical field. Winners included: New York’s NAVY (Best Singer-Songwriter), LA’s Tommy Davidson (Best Smooth/Cool Jazz), Tina Pattaras from Australia (Best Americana/Roots), David Arkenstone (Best Contemporary Classical) and Amsterdam-born Jermaine Fleur (Best Original Recording).The complete list of winners and nominees can be found on the HIMA “Nominees and Winners” page: https://himawards.com/2026-winners-and-nominees/ The HIMA has strategically aligned with key organizations and companies that support and empower independent music creators. Current partners include SONA (Songwriters of North America), AIMP (Association of Independent Music Publishers), Open Mic.US, Latin Music Specialists, Juel Concepts, and Playhouse.band, an artist-first live music and ticketing platform, inspired by Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects, that connects touring musicians with intimate, alternative spaces such as backyards, lofts, and living rooms based on pre-sold fan demand.The Hollywood Independent Music Awards is an extension of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA), the premier awards event honoring original music in visual media including film, television, video games, commercials, trailers, music videos, documentaries, and emerging formats. For over a decade, HMMA has included independent music categories in its program, serving as a major career catalyst for many indie artists worldwide. As the HMMA audience and participation grew, so did the demand for a dedicated platform exclusively recognizing independent music. In response, the HIMA launched in 2023 to shine a global spotlight on indie creators and the professionals who support them.Event photos, performance clips, red-carpet coverage and more can be found on the HIMA website and official social media channels, including Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. For general inquiries: support@himawards.com

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