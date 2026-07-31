MISUMI Expands Production of Automated Positioning Stages for Data Centers and Components for Growth Industries

Automated Positioning Stages manufactured by MISUMI Humanoid Robot (Image generated using generative AI) meviy digital manufacturing system

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Further Strengthening Supply Capacity in Anticipation of Expanding Demand from Data Centers and Growth Industries -

MISUMI Group Inc. ("MISUMI"; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Arata Shimizu) has decided to invest in expanding production capacity for Automated Positioning Stages for data centers, demand for which is growing amid the global adoption of generative AI, as well as related components in anticipation of future demand growth accompanying the expansion of the humanoid robot industry. MISUMI will invest approximately ¥4.6 billion in its manufacturing sites including Vietnam, further strengthening its supply capacity. MISUMI will continue to respond to demand in the Monozukuri industry in a timely manner and contribute to improving customer productivity.

■ Background of the Investment

Across virtually every industry, the use of AI is driving productivity gains and increasingly sophisticated capital investment. To support the massive communications demand generated by these developments, demand for data centers is expanding rapidly. As global investment continues at a scale of tens of trillions of yen, production of optical transceivers used in data centers has increased significantly, leading to a sharp rise in demand for Automated Positioning Stages incorporated into the manufacturing equipment used to produce them.

In response to this growing demand, MISUMI announced a ¥2.0 billion capacity expansion investment in January 2026. Since then, order intake has continued to exceed initial expectations, and demand is expected to expand further going forward.

In recent years, amid growing demand for automation and severe labor shortages, the development of humanoid robots has accelerated around the world. The global humanoid robot market is projected to exceed US$10 billion by 2030, and demand for related components is also expected to grow. MISUMI regards the robotics and humanoid robot industry as one of its key future growth sectors and is advancing initiatives in anticipation of long-term demand expansion.

In light of these market developments, MISUMI has decided to make an additional investment of ¥4.6 billion to respond swiftly and reliably to the anticipated increase in demand. This capacity expansion is expected to increase supply capacity for Automated Positioning Stages to approximately three times the fiscal 2025 level.

■ Shaping the Future of Monozukuri Through MISUMI's "Digital MODEL Shift" Initiatives

MISUMI Group has been transforming Monozukuri processes themselves through the power of digital technologies.

In 2000, MISUMI pioneered the launch of an online ordering service in the industry, establishing a system that enables everything from part selection to ordering to be completed entirely online. Since then, MISUMI has introduced a range of groundbreaking services—including "meviy," which uses AI to generate instant quotations based solely on 3D data—bringing tangible innovation to productivity across the industrial sector.

With its "Digital MODEL Shift" initiatives positioned as a core growth strategy, MISUMI now presents a new customer value proposition: RAKU-MISUMI, TOKU-MISUMI (Effortless engineering, greater savings with MISUMI). By driving digital transformation in design and procurement processes, MISUMI significantly enhances productivity at both design and manufacturing sites, while also reducing costs through optimized procurement services.

MISUMI is committed to relieving customers of routine tasks and empowering them to focus on creative, high-value work, transforming time into meaningful impact and driving sustainable growth together.

meviy website: https://meviy-usa.com/

■ About MISUMI

MISUMI manufactures and sells more than 40 million products globally via e-Commerce, ranging from mechanical components required at Monozukuri sites to tools and consumables. The company also develops digital manufacturing services leveraging IT and AI to enhance Customer’s Time Value.

website: https://www.misumi.co.jp/english/

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