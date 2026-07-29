Sen. Moran Seeks Unanimous Consent to Pass the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs – today went to the Senate floor to request unanimous consent to pass his legislation, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, which would improve and expand benefits to millions of veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors. His effort was blocked by Senate Democrats. “This legislation is the single best path forward to meaningfully improve the lives of millions of veterans, survivors, families and caregivers and create a better, stronger and modern VA that is worthy of those who have served,” said Sen. Moran. “None of the opponents of this legislation have identified a viable alternative or solution. Many veterans, survivors and caregivers have waited years for these reforms to become law. They should not have to wait any longer.” During his time on the Senate floor, Sen. Moran objected to a motion from Sen. Richard Blumenthal to attempt to pass the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, using a recission of unobligated funds from the Department of Defense – an approach that the Congressional Budget Office has confirmed would not result in a viable offset for the legislation and would be in violation of budget rules. “This plan does not meet the needs of the moment, and it will result again in the failure by Congress to deliver for America’s heroes,” continued Sen. Moran. “There is a simple choice before us: we can either keep repeating failed efforts that result in no progress delivering for veterans and military families, or we can step up and provide the leadership needed to finally get them the help they need and have earned. We want action that has results.” As written, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act would be paid for by utilizing savings from a rule VA proposed in 2022 under the Biden administration. That rule has never been withdrawn, and VA has stated multiple times this year that the department is moving forward with its implementation. If not enacted into law, the savings associated with this rule will return to the Treasury and could not be used to benefit millions of veterans, caregivers, and survivors, as they would under Sen. Moran’s legislation. “I don’t know how it could be a radical or unfair idea that if VA is going to take the money away for these circumstances, why don’t we capture a significant portion of that and use that money to provide benefits to veterans,” concluded Sen. Moran. “Doing a UC [unanimous consent] request that has no result is not only unsatisfactory to me, but to the veterans and the veteran service organizations who are tired of waiting, and we should not wait until they are no longer living to do something to protect their benefits and resolve an injustice that has gone on far too long.” # # #

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