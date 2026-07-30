Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Livingston Woman for Stealing More Than $10,000 in Teachers' Retirement Benefits

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has arrested a Livingston woman for stealing more than $10,000 in Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) benefits through forgery, identity theft, theft, and government benefits fraud.

41-year-old Kelli Gordon Guitrau, of South Range Road in the Town of Livingston, was arrested for:

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:72 -- FORGERY -- (Felony)

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:67.16 -- IDENTITY THEFT -- (Felony)

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:67 -- THEFT -- (Felony)

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:70.9 -- GOVERNMENT BENEFITS FRAUD -- (Felony)

LBI received a request for assistance from the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) regarding allegations of fraud. TRSL officials reported they had received a complaint from the beneficiary of a deceased member alleging that Kelli Gordon Guitrau had been fraudulently receiving benefits intended for the complainant.

During the investigation, LBI agents discovered evidence indicating that Guitrau submitted forged documents, purportedly signed by the complainant, requesting to transfer the beneficiary's funds to an account controlled by Guitrau. Evidence also disclosed that between March 2022 and January 2024, Guitrau unlawfully received more than $10,000 in TRSL benefits intended for the complainant.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, LBI agents arrested Guitrau pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the 21st Judicial District Court on charges of Forgery, Government Benefits Fraud, Theft, and Identity Theft. Guitrau was also wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on unrelated charges.

Guitrau was taken into custody upon surrender by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit and booked without incident into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Guitrau's bond was set at $25,854.00.

The investigation remains ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.