New Training Will Help Early Childhood Educators Recognize Early Signs of Dyslexia and Strengthen Literacy Foundations

LANSING, Mich. – A new two-day professional development training is being offered in Michigan to equip early childhood educators with practical, research-based strategies to identify early warning signs of dyslexia and support the development of the foundational language and literacy skills children need to become successful readers.

The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) and the Michigan Dyslexia Institute (MDI) are partnering to offer the training, Dyslexia Starts Early: Building Strong Language and Literacy Foundations for Future Readers; A Michigan Dyslexia Institute/Orton-Gillingham Approach, across three locations this summer. The training supports Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Every Child Reads initiative by strengthening educator knowledge of the Science of Reading, increasing awareness of dyslexia, and providing research-based instructional practices that benefit all learners before they enter kindergarten.

"Many of the early signs of dyslexia appear before children begin formal reading instruction. That’s why it’s so important that educators have the knowledge and tools to recognize those indicators and support children who may be at risk for reading difficulties," said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, executive director of MiLEAP. "Strengthening our early childhood workforce is one of the most meaningful ways we can improve early literacy across Michigan. This training is another step in advancing Governor Whitmer's Every Child Reads initiative and ensuring more children develop a strong foundation in language and literacy that prepares them for success in kindergarten and beyond.”

The training is grounded in the Science of Reading and incorporates research-based Orton-Gillingham (OG) principles, providing early childhood educators with practical classroom strategies to strengthen oral language, phonological awareness, executive functioning and emergent literacy while helping them recognize characteristics associated with dyslexia. Participants will also learn how to use assessment information to inform instruction and communicate with families about children's language and literacy development.

An estimated one in five people has dyslexia, making it one of the most common causes of reading difficulties. Dyslexia accounts for approximately 80% to 90% of learning disabilities related to reading. Research shows that children who demonstrate multiple early risk indicators in early childhood and the early elementary years are significantly more likely to experience later reading difficulties, underscoring the importance of early awareness and intervention.

"At Michigan Dyslexia Institute, we believe one of the most powerful ways to support children with dyslexia is to start before they fail," said Marsha Chance, executive director and CEO of the Michigan Dyslexia Institute. "Early childhood educators play a critical role in building the language and literacy foundations that all children need while recognizing early signs that a child may be at risk. When educators have the knowledge and tools to provide intentional, research-based instruction and respond to concerns early, they have the opportunity to strengthen literacy outcomes for all children and change the trajectory for those at risk of reading difficulties."

"Strong literacy starts with strong early learning experiences," said Emily Laidlaw, MiLEAP deputy director overseeing the Office of Early Education. "When early childhood educators understand how language and early literacy skills develop, they are better equipped to recognize when a child may need additional support and to provide instruction that helps every child build the foundation for future reading success. This training reflects MiLEAP's commitment to ensuring educators have access to high-quality professional learning that benefits children across Michigan."

The training is the first professional development opportunity offered by MDI specifically for early childhood educators and is designed to complement, not replace, existing classroom practices.

"Educators should expect an engaging, hands-on experience with activities they can immediately incorporate into their classrooms," said Sue Angell, OG implementation coordinator, and instructor with the Michigan Dyslexia Institute who will be co-leading the training. "The training isn't about adding more to teachers' plates. It's about strengthening the excellent work they already do by providing practical tools that support language development and early literacy for all children."

"We're not teaching educators to diagnose dyslexia," said Marlene Tebben, OG instruction advisor and instructor for the Michigan Dyslexia Institute who will be co-leading the training. "We're helping them recognize early indicators, understand how children learn to read and adjust instruction using research-based practices, so every child has the strongest possible foundation for future reading success."

The two-day training will be offered at the following dates and locations:

Aug. 11-12 at Genesee Intermediate School District (ISD)

Aug. 25-26 at Oakland Schools

Sept. 1-2 at Bay-Arenac ISD

Each session will serve up to 30 early childhood educators and is funded through Michigan's Preschool Development Grant Birth-Five (PDG B-5) Renewal, awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families. Because space is limited and participation criteria apply, host ISDs are conducting targeted outreach to eligible early childhood educators.

To learn more about MiLEAP's efforts to strengthen early learning and support Governor Whitmer's Every Child Reads initiative, including resources for early childhood educators and families, visit Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.

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About MiLEAP:



Established by Governor Whitmer in 2023, MiLEAP’s mission is to improve outcomes from birth to postsecondary so anyone can ‘make it in Michigan’ with a solid education and a path to a good-paying job. To learn more about MiLEAP, go to Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.

About Michigan Dyslexia Institute:



The Michigan Dyslexia Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals with dyslexia achieve reading success through research-based instruction, educator training, and community outreach. The Institute works with students, families, and educators across Michigan to promote literacy and increase awareness of dyslexia.